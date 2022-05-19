If you’re planning a cross-border getaway to Seattle or Bellis Fair for the upcoming long weekend, make sure you plan ahead as border waits could be long.

The Victoria Day weekend is expected to be a busy one, and Surrey RCMP is urging the public not to call 911 about it.

“Be prepared for lengthy wait times at border crossings,” reads a statement.

According to their media release, during the Easter long weekend, police received over 100 calls from the public, including some calls just to complain about border wait times and traffic around the Pacific Highway Border Crossing.

“These calls significantly tied up police resources, and is not an appropriate use of 911.”

The Surrey RCMP also recommends checking border wait times and traffic conditions before heading out.

“We encourage travellers to be proactive if their plans include crossing the border, be prepared to wait, and do not call police to complain about the wait times,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn in a statement.

Increased signage and traffic flaggers have been recommended by the City of Surrey and Surrey Bylaws to help manage the expected traffic congestion and long border waits.

Vancouver International Airport has also predicted this weekend is going to be a busy one for air travel.

With gas prices also expected to drop significantly tomorrow, it could be a chaotic day for traffic.