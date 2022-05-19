NewsTransportationCanadaUrbanized

YVR Airport warns of long lines ahead of "busiest travel weekend" in years

May 19 2022, 11:02 pm
Long lines for domestic security screening at Vancouver International Airport. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

As more and more people start to fly the friendly skies again, Vancouver International Airport is expecting its busiest weekend in years, and there are warnings about potentially long lineups.

In a release, YVR says more than 50,000 travellers are expected daily between Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23.

“This marks the airport’s busiest travel weekend since the pandemic with the highest
volume of passengers expected on Friday,” reads the statement.

It goes on to say that the airport could see the same long lines for screening at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) checkpoints that have been seen at other large airports in Canada.

The situation has been especially noticeable at Pearson Airport in Toronto, with some passengers being held on planes after arriving to not create a backlog of passengers.

Earlier this week, the airport even took to Twitter to remind people not to abuse staff.

YVR’s tips to make the process smoother

Arrive early. YVR strongly encourages all travellers flying from YVR to arrive at the
airport early — at least two hours ahead of domestic flights and at least three hours for
US and international.

Have a parking plan. If you’re driving to the airport, find out about parking here.

Know before you go. Have your travel documents, including your passport and proof of
vaccination, ready before you check in for your flight. Be sure to also understand the
entry requirements of your destination. For US and international travellers, be sure to
pre-book any required testing for entry ahead of time. Learn more about testing options
at YVR.

Follow latest health measures. Masks continue to be required in the terminal and
onboard your flight.

Take note of in-terminal signs. Passengers may be directed through specific screening
checkpoints depending on volume. Please follow in-terminal signs. YVR’s Guest
Experience team and Green Coat volunteers are stationed at Information Counters and
throughout the terminal and are ready to answer any questions you may have.

Be prepared for passenger screening. Please be patient as CATSA staff are doing their best under very busy and challenging circumstances and be prepared to help agents
move you through screening as efficiently as possible. Ensure liquids, gels and aerosols
are in containers that are under 100 millilitres and are packaged into one transparent,
closed, and resealable plastic bag with a capacity of no more than one litre.

