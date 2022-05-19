YVR Airport warns of long lines ahead of "busiest travel weekend" in years

As more and more people start to fly the friendly skies again, Vancouver International Airport is expecting its busiest weekend in years, and there are warnings about potentially long lineups.

In a release, YVR says more than 50,000 travellers are expected daily between Friday, May 20 through Monday, May 23.

“This marks the airport’s busiest travel weekend since the pandemic with the highest

volume of passengers expected on Friday,” reads the statement.

It goes on to say that the airport could see the same long lines for screening at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) checkpoints that have been seen at other large airports in Canada.

The situation has been especially noticeable at Pearson Airport in Toronto, with some passengers being held on planes after arriving to not create a backlog of passengers.

Earlier this week, the airport even took to Twitter to remind people not to abuse staff.

We know delays are frustrating. We feel it, too. Our airport workers are doing their best to help you reach your destination and a little kindness goes a long way. Please be respectful with frontline workers—threats and abusive language are not tolerated. https://t.co/HObfaTpHyk pic.twitter.com/9dqu9zvleu — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 13, 2022

YVR’s tips to make the process smoother

• Arrive early. YVR strongly encourages all travellers flying from YVR to arrive at the

airport early — at least two hours ahead of domestic flights and at least three hours for

US and international.

• Have a parking plan. If you’re driving to the airport, find out about parking here.

• Know before you go. Have your travel documents, including your passport and proof of

vaccination, ready before you check in for your flight. Be sure to also understand the

entry requirements of your destination. For US and international travellers, be sure to

pre-book any required testing for entry ahead of time. Learn more about testing options

at YVR.

• Follow latest health measures. Masks continue to be required in the terminal and

onboard your flight.

• Take note of in-terminal signs. Passengers may be directed through specific screening

checkpoints depending on volume. Please follow in-terminal signs. YVR’s Guest

Experience team and Green Coat volunteers are stationed at Information Counters and

throughout the terminal and are ready to answer any questions you may have.

• Be prepared for passenger screening. Please be patient as CATSA staff are doing their best under very busy and challenging circumstances and be prepared to help agents

move you through screening as efficiently as possible. Ensure liquids, gels and aerosols

are in containers that are under 100 millilitres and are packaged into one transparent,

closed, and resealable plastic bag with a capacity of no more than one litre.