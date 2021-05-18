3 new boozy sips to try in Vancouver that aren't canned

When it comes to choosing new boozy beverages, things can get complicated. The market is flooded with selection, and it’s almost intimidating when you’re trying to sip on something new.

As much as we enjoy indulging in an array of local brews, ready-to-drink beverages, and even the province’s first, Vancouver-founded premium bottled cosmo, there are a few Insta-worthy (and seriously delish) drinks we have to highlight.

These inclusions scream summer and are just as much fun to look at as they are to drink.

Here are three new standout boozy creations to try this season in Vancouver.

We are obsessed with CRAFT’s cocktails to-go (aka adult Capri Suns). They come in varieties like Lime Margarita, Mai Tai, and Red Sangria. I mean, Sangria in a bag with a straw? Sign us up. Folks can pick up these bad boys at both of CRAFT’s Vancouver locations from their “Bottle Shop” to-go.

Address: 85 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-2337

Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-2739

Instagram

This four-litre bucket is filled with cantaloupe-apple slushie mix. It comes with a ladle, four cups, straws, and garnishes for $29. Please note the booze is an additional purchase/add-on. Folks can opt for 375 mL mickeys of Cazadores Tequila Reposado ($20) or Bombay Sapphire gin ($17) or a 200 mL bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur ($17) to turn this offering from PG-13 to adults only. Beetbox has a 16 oz by-the-glass option for the slushies too.

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-233-8269

Instagram

Boxed wine may not be new, but this new boxed-in-BC brand is breathing new life into the concept. Each box of JuJu is equivalent to four bottles, so it’s kind of the perfect thing to have at any picnic or beach day if you’re aim is to slowly sip and minimize your waste with this recycled and recyclable packaging. JuJu offers Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, and Grenache Rose varieties, which can be found at private liquor stores and BC Liquor Stores too.

Instagram