Beetbox makes some seriously delicious stuff, but the West End gem has seriously outdone itself with a new set of offerings for the summer, namely, the boozy Slushie Buckets.

That’s right, the plant-based eatery is introducing its ‘Beet the Heat’ Slushie Buckets just in time for the warmer months.

This four-litre bucket is filled with cantaloupe-apple slushie mix. It comes with a ladle, four cups, straws, and garnishes for $29.

Please note the booze is an additional purchase/add-on. Folks can opt for 375 mL mickeys of Cazadores Tequila Reposado ($20) or Bombay Sapphire gin ($17) or a 200 mL bottle of St-Germain elderflower liqueur ($17) to turn this offering from PG-13 to adults only.

If four litres is too much, don’t worry. Beetbox has a 16 oz by-the-glass option for the slushies too.

Those can be purchased with a mini 50 mL bottle of vodka or gin for an additional $5 each.

Since we’re all responsible slush lovers, there’s a good chance you’ll grab some grub from Beetbox to go with that summer-worthy libation.

Lucky for us, Beetbox’s Beach Bag combos are back, which means your choice of two sandwiches, two hot sides, and two bottled or canned beverages or virgin slushies can be picked up in a tote to keep for $49.

You can order Slushie Buckets or the Beach Bag Combos online or in person.

Beetbox

Address: 1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-233-8269

Instagram