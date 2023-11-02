You can fly from Vancouver to Colombia for $458 roundtrip this winter

Flights to the capital of Colombia are way cheaper than usual for certain dates this winter, for those who want to book a South American escape.

American Airlines flights from YVR to Bogota, Colombia, cost just $458 roundtrip for several dates in January and February 2024.

Just search dates you’re looking for on Google Flights to see the refreshingly affordable airfare.

The flights aren’t too terrible either, with just one stop each way in Dallas, Texas.

Flights within Colombia are pretty cheap, too, for those who want to explore the mountains or Caribbean coast. Colombia may just be the perfect destination, with charming cities, breathtaking hikes, and some of the world’s most gorgeous beaches.

All that’s left is clear that calendar and book.