7 cheap roundtrip flights from Vancouver for under $425 this November

Welcome to November, Vancouver!

This month we say goodbye to after-work sun, usher in the first of two months with the highest average rainfall of the year, and watch as the last leaves fall from the trees.

The short days and general gloom are enough to make anyone want to book a sunny escape. We’ve saved you some time by rounding up the most affordable roundtrip flights from Vancouver this month.

All that’s left to do is file a vacation request.

Flights to LA with Flair are selling for as low as $165 right now, leaving you plenty left over for accommodation and eats.

Flair is also selling its non-stop flight to Cancun for only $360 this month. You only get a personal item, but beach clothes are small, right?

So this destination isn’t exactly sunny, but you can catch the tail end of Ontario’s spectacular fall foliage.

Disney fans, rejoice! American Airlines flights to this Florida destination are less than $400.

Another Mexican destination sure to beat the winter blues.

United is offering affordable fares to this Caribbean Island just off the coast of Venezuela. The flights aren’t direct and there is a lengthy layover in Chicago — optimists call it two trips for the price of one.

Air Canada is flying to this Caribbean destination for less than other islands this month.