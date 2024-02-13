Boeser says ex-teammate Tanev was "like a dad" to young Canucks

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser thinks very highly of former teammate Chris Tanev.

The 26-year-old was on popular hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets this morning and talked openly about his NHL career thus far, including the impact of his old teammate.

When asked if there were any veteran players that made his transition to the big stage easier, Boeser was quick to respond with a fan-favourite name.

“Chris Tanev. He’s a weapon. He’s a top-five beauty in the league for sure,” said the Canucks leading goal scorer.

Tanev and Boeser played together on the Canucks for the winger’s first four seasons in the NHL. In the defenceman’s last season with the team, they managed to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs.

“He’s a pro at everything. He was like a dad to me, Petey, and Huggy when he was in Vancouver. He’d always have us over for dinners and stuff,” the Minnesota native explained. “If all the boys are going out, he’ll go out and be the last one there with you and he’ll be the first in the gym the next day. You’d have no idea that he was out the night before.”

When Tanev hit free agency after the team’s playoff run, the Canucks were slow to offer him a contract. This led to his signing with the division rival Calgary Flames.

Tanev is currently playing out the last season of that four-year contract he signed with the Flames in the summer of 2020.

The right-handed defenceman is currently on the trade block and will likely be moved before the trade deadline.

The Canucks have been rumoured to be interested in a reunion with the veteran but the high asking price, starting with a high pick and another asset, could scare them off. The team already dealt away two draft picks to acquire forward Elias Lindholm from the Flames.

No matter if the Canucks manage to trade for Tanev before March 8 or not, the veteran will be a free agent on July 1. He will then be free to sign with whichever club he desires.