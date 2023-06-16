Man's body found in False Creek near Science World

Vancouver police say a man’s body washed ashore in False Creek near Science World Wednesday.

The body has been identified as that of a 26-year-old man, though police say his death is not believed to be the result of a crime. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

Witnesses phoned in the report Wednesday morning, with some saying it was upsetting to see the coroner’s tent on the rocky shore.

Seeing a coroner’s tent with officers surrounding a body bag on the rocks of False Creek near Science World, while on morning jog = not great 😢 — Doug Craig (@dougcraig3) June 14, 2023

This is the third young man to be found dead in False Creek in less than a month.

The bodies of Irshaad Ikbal, 36, and Suleiman Khawar, 23, were found in False Creek on May 19 and May 29, respectively. Both men had gone missing after going for a night out in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police say there’s no evidence to suggest the two cases are linked. Both investigations remain open.