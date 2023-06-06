"No evidentiary links" between two missing men found dead in False Creek

Vancouver police say there’s no evidence to indicate the cases of two young men who went missing and turned up dead in False Creek are linked, but the force hasn’t ruled anything out.

Suleiman Khawar and Irshaad Ikbal’s bodies were found in False Creek within weeks of each other. Both men went missing following a night out in Vancouver.

The cases, so close together and so similar in nature, are both still open investigations, and Sgt. Steve Addison said the force hasn’t drawn any conclusions. It’s not yet known whether foul play was involved for either. The Coroners Service will determine the cause of death for each.

“There are currently no evidentiary links between the two cases,” Addison said.

Police announced Tuesday morning that 23-year-old Khawar’s body had been discovered by a boater near Granville Island on June 5. He was last seen around 1:30 am May 26 near Granville and Drake streets after leaving an event at Mansion nightclub. It’s not known how he made it into the water, or why.

“The family is going through a difficult time right now as they process the loss of the youngest member,” the family said in a statement. “Suleiman will be remembered for his kind, gentle, and empathetic nature, his sweet gestures, and his easygoing personality.”

Donations have poured in to help the family organize a memorial service for Khawar. Blowing past the initial $5,000 goal, the family’s GoFundMe has now collected more than $18,000.

Ikbal’s body was pulled from the water near the Plaza of Nations on May 19. The 36-year-old had been missing for weeks after being separated from his friends on a night out.

“He was the kindest person and our family feels so incomplete without Irshaad’s caring nature and heart of cold,” Ikbal’s family wrote in a memorial fundraiser.