Remains of young man who went missing on night out found in False Creek

The remains of a 23-year-old man who went missing after a night out in downtown Vancouver have been found in False Creek.

Vancouver police say the discovery Monday brings an end to the 11-day search for Suleiman Khawar. The investigation into how he disappeared remains open.

Khawar’s body was discovered by a boater near Granville Island just after 8:30 am on Monday, and the BC Coroners Service was called in.

Khawar didn’t make it home after going out downtown on May 25. His family says he entered Mansion Night Club, near West Georgia and Thurlow, for a one-year anniversary event around 9 pm, but left the event around 10 pm.

Police say he texted his family around midnight to say he was headed home.

He was last spotted near Granville and Drake just before 1:30 am on May 26.

His family plastered the area with missing posters and organized search parties on foot and kayak in a desperate effort to find him this week. They even hired a private investigator with money raised from an online fundraiser.

Khawar went missing just days after the body of another young man who’d been missing for weeks was pulled from False Creek. In a gut-wrenchingly similar discovery, 36-year-old Irshaad Ikbal’s body was pulled from the water near the Plaza of Nations on May 19. Ikbal had been separated from his friends on a night out.