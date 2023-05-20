Family of missing man found dead after a night out thankful for support

Friends and family of Irshaad Ikbal are thanking the community for their support and inviting them to donate in his honour after he went missing and was later tragically found dead.

Ikbal was missing for three weeks before his remains were recovered by Vancouver Police in False Creek, close to the Plaza of Nations where the 36-year-old was last seen after separating from his group during a night out with friends.

More than 200 family, friends, and supporters joined in a rally to search for him earlier this month. Dishearteningly, posters pleading for information on his whereabouts were defaced with racist stickers in Vancouver.

According to police, the investigation into Ikbal’s disappearance is ongoing, and once the BC Coroner’s Office completes its report, there will be more information on a potential cause of death.

One of Ikbal’s cousins, Fouziah Khairati, shared more from the family on social media. “We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Irshaad bhaiya. He was and is so loved by all around him and it is clear that he lived his life full of love and compassion,” said Khairati.

“We want to thank each and every person for their continuous love and support. Especially to those who contributed to searching for Irsh until he was found,” she said.

A GoFundMe “In Memory of Irshaad Ikbal” has been set up.

“Growing up Irshaad, nicknamed ‘Irsh’ was involved in soccer through various BC soccer leagues including the VMSL (Vancouver metro soccer league), BCMA (BC Muslim Association) soccer league and the Fijian Soccer League. He was known to give back to the community whenever he can,” reads the GoFundMe page.

“Irshaad has been a key cornerstone in our family for the longest time. He’s always been there as the centrepiece, helping everyone in any way he can. He was the kindest person and our family feels so incomplete without Irshaad’s caring nature and heart of gold,” the page reads.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking folks to make donations to honour the “amazing and giving life Irshaad lived.” Raised funds will be used to make donations in his name to “help underprivileged communities globally,” according to the GoFundMe page.

So far, it’s already reached more than $10,000.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.