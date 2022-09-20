Look up! Bobcat chills in Port Moody tree (PHOTOS)

People in Port Moody should probably say on alert because you never know what may be hanging over you.

On Monday afternoon some locals looked up to spot a wide-eyed bobcat peeping its head out of a tall tree.

The cat was sitting near the entrance of Como Lake Park with picnic tables not too far away.

One local that joined a crowd of people snapping photos sent her photos to Daily Hive.

She said the cat was resting peacefully and remained undisturbed.

The cat must have been very comfortable because she added the bobcat was there when she entered and left the part.

According to the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, bobcats typically prefer to avoid human interaction.

“They are territorial and solitary creatures that prey on a wide range of animals ie rodents, rabbits, fish, small or young ungulates, livestock, and pets,” it explains.

You can report encounters to the BC Conservation Officer Service 24-hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or online at www.rapp.bc.ca