The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is urging people to “please do your part,” after officers had to put down a black bear that broke into a North Vancouver home and raided a fridge.

Last week, a homeowner filmed the worrying interaction after the bear wandered into his kitchen, opened the bottom of the refrigerator, and carried out food before planting itself outside the front door to eat.

In the video, the man is seen slowly approaching the front door and quickly slams it once the bear makes eye contact and gets up with its mouth full.



Officers said they had been working with bylaw officials to address the issue of unsecured attractants (like garbage), which drove this bear to stick around the neighbourhood for weeks and try to enter multiple houses.

“Despite our efforts, the bear kept repeating its food-conditioned behaviour,” BCCOS said in a statement. “Once a bear becomes food-conditioned to non-natural food sources, and shows a minimal fear of people, it is no longer a candidate for relocation or rehabilitation – the risk to public safety is simply far too great.”

On Thursday, officers were called to the area and saw a bear that had just left a home and was pushing on a door of a neighbouring house.

The bear was euthanized.

“Putting down any bear is an unfortunate outcome that we work so hard to prevent,” BCCOS said. “Please do your part. We don’t want to keep telling these stories.”

“Unfortunately, the sad reality is that when people do not take precautions to properly secure attractants, it often leads to bears being put down in order to keep people safe.”



Before putting the bear down, BCCOS attempted to set a trap to capture it, but it did not work.

“The Conservation Officer Service works hard to minimize human-wildlife conflict across the province but we can’t do it alone.”

BCCOS said securing garbage is the most helpful way to keep you, your community and bears safe. This is especially necessary with fall around the corner and bears preparing to hibernate, officers added.

The service says its officer will be following up with enforcement action.