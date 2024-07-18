Blue Jays will visit Seattle at a different time of year next season

Toronto Blue Jays fans in Western Canada may have noticed something peculiar today when the team’s 2025 schedule was released.

The team’s annual road trip to Seattle, which attracts thousands of Canadians who travel south of the border to watch, is not scheduled for its regular time in the summer months.

Instead, the Blue Jays will visit the Mariners much earlier in the season as they play three games from May 9 to 11. Fans in Canada who want to make the pilgrimage down should adjust accordingly.

Blue Jays won't be going to Seattle next summer… their annual visit will be in the spring, May 9 to 11 https://t.co/UiOMRbeBTF — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 18, 2024

The annual summer Blue Jaysroad games in Seattle are a highlight for fans in British Columbia and Alberta. The cheering is often just as loud for the Blue Jays as it is for the Mariners, as Canadians do their best to drown out the home crowd.

This season, the two teams played their series in early July, and summer dates like that have been typical over the past few years. That will all change in 2025 as the games are scheduled for springtime.

The spring date for next season may dissuade some people from going, but there will surely still be a huge Canadian contingent.

The Blue Jays have been disappointing this season and currently sit in last place in the AL East with a 42-55 record. The team is expected to sell off a lot of pieces ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The Mariners, on the other hand, are having quite a good season and currently have a one-game lead on the Houston Astors for the AL West division lead. They’re led by Julio Rodriguez, one of the best young players in the sport.

The two teams already played a three-game series in Seattle this season, in which the Canadian club won two games.