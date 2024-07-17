Two UBC baseball players drafted by MLB teams

The UBC baseball program continues to send players to the highest level.

Pitchers Sean Heppner and Vicarte Domingo both heard their names called in the most recent MLB draft.

Heppner was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 12th round with the 355th overall pick. He has been selected as a first-team all-conference player for two consecutive seasons and set a Cascade Collegiate Conference record with 16 strikeouts in a single game.

𝓑𝓘𝓡𝓓𝓢 → @CleGuardians A huge congratulations to RHP Sean Heppner on being drafted by the Cleveland Guardians! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the UBC Baseball program, and we can’t wait to watch you compete at the next level! #GoBirdsGo #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/MSmz9MdlHp — UBC Baseball (@ubc_baseball) July 16, 2024

The 6-foot-3 right-hander had 107 strikeouts in just 71.1 innings. That was enough to earn the conference lead and not by a small margin as he beat the second-place pitcher by 24.

Domingo was taken in the 19th round with the 570th overall pick by the San Diego Padres. He’s played a huge variety of roles for the Thunderbirds, including appearances as a starter, reliever, and closer.

𝓑𝓘𝓡𝓓𝓢 → @Padres A huge congratulations to RHP Vicarte Domingo on being drafted by the San Diego Padres! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the UBC Baseball program, and we can’t wait to watch you compete at the next level! #GoBirdsGo #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/2YpAaQTFpc — UBC Baseball (@ubc_baseball) July 16, 2024

Domingo has a career 2.93 ERA across his entire career at UBC. The 5-foot-11 thrower grew up in Vancouver and had 55 strikeouts in 40.2 innings this past season.

“With the reality of the shortened draft and the lower levels of the minor leagues being wiped out, to have two guys taken on the same day from our program is a pretty big moment,” said head coach Chris Pritchett in an article posted to the UBC website.

“I think it’s going to be a real eye-opener for Canadian recruits deciding where to go, seeing that we can be a real pathway to the draft.”

There have now been 33 players from UBC baseball drafted or signed to an MLB team. The team went 34-21 last season, including a 14-4 record at home.