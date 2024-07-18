Toronto Blue Jays release 2025 regular-season schedule

Though the Toronto Blue Jays still have plenty of ways to go in this year’s season, fans can now begin planning when and where to catch them play in 2025.

The Blue Jays announced their regular season schedule for the 2025 season today. The team will kick off on March 27 with a four-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles.

PRESENTING: Your 2025 #BlueJays schedule! — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 18, 2024

This will mark the first time in the past three seasons that the Blue Jays have started the season at home. Due to renovations at the Rogers Centre, they began this current season on a 10-game road trip.

Other big games on the schedule include their Canada Day game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. They’ll also have 48 interleague matchups in series against the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2024 season schedule was released roughly this time last year. Blue Jays fans were stressed at the time but overall in a much better mood, as the team was right in the thick of a playoff race. This year is a much different vibe, as the team sits 9.5 games back of a wild-card position with a lousy 44-52 record through 96 games.

Despite the rough season, Blue Jays management is reportedly not interested in shipping out some of their biggest names in players like Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., instead preferring to only move individuals on expiring contracts ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. The goal of this management group is to field a competitive team in 2025, though only time will tell if that’s realistic or just wishful thinking.