"Crushed my night": Blink-182 fan said he was kicked out of Vancouver show without reason

A Blink-182 fan says he’s been robbed of an experience he’s waited his whole life for after security at Rogers Arena allegedly escorted him out without reason.

Daniel Schreyer told Daily Hive he’d been a fan of Blink-182 his whole life. So when the pop-punk group reunited after a nearly 10-year hiatus and planned on playing in Vancouver, he was looking forward to seeing them in concert for the first time.

His fiancé purchased a pair of tickets for Schreyer for Christmas, which cost $315 each during the pre-sale. In total, with taxes and fees, the tickets cost $780.40.

After looking forward to the concert for months, Schreyer and his friend finally got to sit in their seats in the floor section, just 16 rows away from the band.

At one point, after he returned from the washroom to his seat, he said he noticed his friend and a security guard were in an argument.

He told Daily Hive he’s not sure what the argument was about, but “I told my friend, ‘Hey just go back to the seats,'” which they both did.

Into the third song Blink -182 performed, Schreyer said seven security guards met him in his section.

“I didn’t think anything of this because I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “They just grabbed me. And they’re like, ‘Hey, you gotta go.'”

Schreyer claims the guards told him he had to talk to the police.

“So I’m thinking in my head I’m gonna get back in since I did nothing wrong,” he said.

After following the guards, Schreyer said he was told the police would be waiting outside.

As he headed towards the doors, Schreyer said he was pushed outside, the doors were locked behind him, and there was no police in sight.

“I did also try to get back in, and they wouldn’t give me a reason why I got kicked out,” Schreyer added.

Schreyer alerted his friend, who was still in his seat, who left the concert to meet him outside.

The local said he noticed another person was escorted out as they pleaded to stay, saying he heard the man say he drove 30 hours to see the band.

Schreyer said he is “heartbroken” and found the experience “embarrassing” as several security guards kicked him out.

“I felt like a criminal,” he said.

Schreyer suggests someone may have been intimidated by his size, adding, “I’m bigger, so when you’re trying to talk to someone calmly, they take it as a threat somehow … even though I’m having a calm, civil conversation with them, it’s weird.”

The Blink-182 fan said he’s reached out to Ticketmaster and the insurance company, Allianz Global Assistance, that provided the event ticket protector.

While he is hoping for a refund, he said he’s not sure what solution will make up for Tuesday evening’s incident.

Schreyer added he’s also been in contact with Rogers Arena but said they won’t be able to give him a refund.

“So I don’t know what the heck they’re gonna do,” he said. “I feel sad.

Schreyer said the security guards “crushed my night” for a reason he still is unclear about.

“I’d hope they’d learn from this and not do this and realize it’s more than just the money that the tickets cost like this was an experience I’ve waited my whole life for.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation which owns Ticketmaster, Allianz Global Assistance and Rogers Arena but did not receive a statement by the deadline.