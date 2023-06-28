Nickelback gets sidewalk star in downtown Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback addresses fans as the band receives a star on a downtown Vancouver sidewalk (Daily Hive)

Canadian band Nickelback visited downtown Vancouver Tuesday afternoon to receive their very own star on the Granville Street StarWalk to mark their induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The band is in town for a concert, where members Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair will take the stage at Rogers Arena alongside special guest Vanni Sartini — White Caps coach.

BCEHOF president Bill Allman said Nickelback’s induction represents the star power of BC entertainment, showing that homegrown talent can have a huge global impact.

“These inductees are especially exciting because they represent the swagger that BC entertainment deserves given our massive impact on the international stage,” says BCEHOF President Bill Allman. “It’s definitely a series of rock and roll inductions with millions of album sales around the world!”

Stars were also added for Loverboy and Rocket Norton this month.

Nickelback has been busy picking up accolades lately. Earlier this year the band was entered into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. That’s on top of big wins earlier in their career. Back in 2009, the Diamond-certified selling group was named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard.