Organizers of the Met Gala have faced widespread criticism for this year’s “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” theme. Fashion influencer Bryan Grey Yambao is one of many to weigh in, tweeting, “Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake”.

Ahead of the event, the Condé Nast Union workers also released a statement and special edition cover of Vogue magazine. “…behind the cameras, there are hundreds of Vogue workers who are underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. The Met Gala’s sparkle comes from our sweat.”

When the Gala was first launched by publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948 with the intention to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, tickets cost just $50 each. Today, they’re estimated to be around $35,000, and a highly coveted invitation comes only when approved by Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and chairwoman of the Gala since 1995.

The event is recognized as the fashion world’s equivalent of the Oscars, and this year saw the arrival of many A-list celebrities from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kaia Gerber and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Making the biggest fashion statement of the evening was Kim Kardashian in an iconic dress designed by Jean Louis, first worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr President” to John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.

Who else dominated the red carpet? See some of the best and most daring looks here.

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Stormzy in Burberry

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

Lizzo in Thom Browne

Stromae in Mosaert

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino

Quannah Chasinghorse by Prabal Gurung

Glenn Close in Valentino

Christine Baranski in Thom Browne

Billie Eilish in a Gucci dress with added details

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen

Lena Waithe in Versace

Lily Allen in Chanel

Chloe Bailey in Area

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Evan Mock in Head of State

Laura Harrier in H&M

Amber Valletta in vintage Azzaro

Lenny Kravitz

Sebastian Stan in Valentino

Emily Ratajkowski in Versace

Fredrik Robertsson in Iris van Herpen

Cara Delevingne in Dior

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

Erykah Badu in Marni

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino