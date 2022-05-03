The Met Gala: All the iconic looks from fashion’s biggest night out
Organizers of the Met Gala have faced widespread criticism for this year’s “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” theme. Fashion influencer Bryan Grey Yambao is one of many to weigh in, tweeting, “Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake”.
Ahead of the event, the Condé Nast Union workers also released a statement and special edition cover of Vogue magazine. “…behind the cameras, there are hundreds of Vogue workers who are underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. The Met Gala’s sparkle comes from our sweat.”
When the Gala was first launched by publicist Eleanor Lambert in 1948 with the intention to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, tickets cost just $50 each. Today, they’re estimated to be around $35,000, and a highly coveted invitation comes only when approved by Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and chairwoman of the Gala since 1995.
The event is recognized as the fashion world’s equivalent of the Oscars, and this year saw the arrival of many A-list celebrities from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kaia Gerber and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Making the biggest fashion statement of the evening was Kim Kardashian in an iconic dress designed by Jean Louis, first worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr President” to John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Who else dominated the red carpet? See some of the best and most daring looks here.
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci
Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Stormzy in Burberry
Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino
Lizzo in Thom Browne
Stromae in Mosaert
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Quannah Chasinghorse by Prabal Gurung
Glenn Close in Valentino
Christine Baranski in Thom Browne
Billie Eilish in a Gucci dress with added details
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen
Lena Waithe in Versace
Lily Allen in Chanel
Chloe Bailey in Area
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
Evan Mock in Head of State
Laura Harrier in H&M
Amber Valletta in vintage Azzaro
Lenny Kravitz
Sebastian Stan in Valentino
Emily Ratajkowski in Versace
Fredrik Robertsson in Iris van Herpen
Cara Delevingne in Dior
Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung
Erykah Badu in Marni
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino
