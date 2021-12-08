SportsHockeyOilers

Jujhar Khaira released from hospital after scary injury in Chicago

Dec 8 2021
Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira has been released from hospital and is resting at home following a scary scene Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. 

Khaira, who played 258 games over parts of six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 2015-2022, was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a hit by Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba during the second period.

“Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital early this morning after extensive testing and returned home,” team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a release.

“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery. At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

Khaira has played 18 games this season with the Blackhawks. 

“Personally, I was pretty shaken,” Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said postgame. “Just glad to hear he’s doing okay. Sucks it happens, sometimes.”

The Surrey, British Columbia, product had suffered several recent head injuries with the Oilers.

Khaira missed two games after sustaining a blow to the head in a fight with Calgary Flames forward Brett Ritchie on March 15, 2021. 

He returned March 30 against the Montreal Canadiens, but left the contest early in the first period after taking a hit from defenceman Alexander Romanov and missed the next five games. 

