Former Oilers goalie Devan Dubnyk signs with minor league team

Devan Dubnyk has found some ice.

Dubnyk, who will turn 36 in May, is returning to professional hockey after inking a professional tryout contract with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League — a split minor league affiliate of the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers.

The Checkers have signed three-time NHL All Star Devan Dubnyk to a PTO ➡️ https://t.co/25fOXBo5mZ pic.twitter.com/MWtlNsovTQ — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) December 7, 2021

The unrestricted free agent is now the third goalie on the Charlotte roster, joining Antoine Bibeau and Christopher Gibson.

His stay might not be long, either.

Dubnyk will play for Canada at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, on Boxing Day.

Canada is piecing together rosters for the Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup. Here are a few early commitments… Channel One Cup: – Ryan Spooner

– Eric Fehr

– Jason Demers

– Jordan Weal

– Landon Ferraro Spengler Cup: – Devan Dubnyk

– David Desharnais — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 30, 2021

Dubnyk, drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 14th overall in the 2004 NHL Draft and a three-time NHL All-Star, split last season between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

He last played in the AHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs, the Oilers’ affiliate, in the 2013-14 season.

Dubnyk spent five seasons with Edmonton, going 61-76-21 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 171 games. He later flourished with the Minnesota Wild, going 177-113-28 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage, and was a nominee for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 2015.