Metro Vancouverites are selling black toonies for double the price (PHOTOS)

If you haven’t gotten your hands on a rare black toonie yet, this week could be your best chance in Metro Vancouver.

It’s been months since the Royal Canadian Mint started circulating a new black toonie honouring Queen Elizabeth, and the coin is now being resold in Metro Vancouver for double its currency value.

The new, highly coveted collectible coin (that some have called the goth toonie) features a black outer ring reminiscent of a mourning armband as a tribute to the monarch’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

Dated 2022, the Royal Canadian Mint says the design is supposed to echo the loss felt by millions of Canadians when the Queen passed.

Nearly five million coins entered circulation in late December and will start showing up in your change gradually as banks restock their $2 coin inventories, according to the Mint.

As Metro Vancouverites have been able to collect the coins, either by getting them directly from the mint or finding them in the change, they are reselling them online. Here’s a look at some of the postings we’ve seen:

You can still buy a roll of these special toonies for $79.95 on the official Canadian Mint site.

Here in Vancouver, there’s going to be a coin exchange happening this weekend at J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.