Vancouverites can trade in coins for the new black toonie this weekend

Currency aficionados can get their hands on a coveted black toonie at a coin exchange this weekend in Vancouver.

The Royal Canadian Mint announced back in December that a new $2 coin would begin circulation later that month, with the coin honouring the late Queen Elizabeth.

The toonie features a black outer ring as a tribute to the monarch’s service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.

What sets this coin apart from any old toonie is its black ring reminiscent of a mourning armband. Dated 2022, the Royal Canadian Mint says the design is supposed to echo the loss felt by millions of Canadians when the Queen passed.

The new coin features the classic polar bear design on the core of the reverse, as well as the effigy of Queen Elizabeth on the other side of the coin.

Canadians have been clamouring to find the coin in their change, with some rolls of the black toonie being sold online for $100.

The public coin exchange is happening at J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd and there’s a limit of two coins per person while supplies last.

Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions and any Canadian coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.

The Mint said back in December that nearly five million coins would enter circulation and would start showing up in your change gradually as banks restock their $2 coin inventories.

Coin Exchange

Where: J&M Coin & Jewellery Ltd, 1654 Kingsway

When:



Friday, March 17, from 10 am to 5 pm

Saturday, March 18, from 10 am to 5 pm

With files from Daily Hive Staff