"It's getting worse": Vancouver store manager speaks out over knifepoint robbery

A manager of a small vape and tobacco shop says their store has been broken into several times over the past five months, but the latest robbery has been the scariest by far.

Nawaz, the store manager, told Daily Hive that their cashier, Syed Razee Uddin Ahmed, was working at the time of the robbery and was held at knifepoint.

“Ahmed says he was blindsided when one of the suspects took out a large knife and placed it on Ahmed’s back forcing him to open the cash register. And the suspect said if he does anything, he will stab him,” Nawaz explained in an email.

“He was threatened and opened the cash register and lay [sic] down on the ground.”

As one suspect took money out of the cash register, the other filled their bag with merchandise.

The robbery, which lasted about two minutes, was caught on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Vancouver police confirmed this incident was reported to the department and said $7,000 in merchandise was taken from the store.

“The worst thing is that it happened in broad daylight, with people outside. This is a busy street but they don’t hesitate to do this,” Nawaz added.

Ahmed did not sustain any injuries but Nawaz said the cashier has expressed fear for his safety.

According to Nawaz, Ahmed has lived in Canada for less than a year and “never expected this to happen here.”

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the fourth break-in over the past five months, according to Nawaz.

“It’s getting worse day by day in downtown Vancouver.”