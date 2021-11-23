Here are the hottest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in Canada

For those who love to shop, there are no bigger yearly events than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Whether it’s for your loved ones or yourself, there’s nothing more exciting than scoring huge deals and discounts on your favourite brands.

And with the shopping extravaganza just days away (with some retailers already getting a head start), here’s a list of some of the best deals to keep an eye out for on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Many retailers have yet to announce their official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as well, so keep an eye on this page as we update with more deals.

Tech and Electronics

Apple: Starting Friday, November 26, you can buy an eligible product and get an Apple Gift Card for a later purchase.

$70 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

Get up to a $105 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of an Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

Get a $140 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of an iPad Pro 11″ and iPad Pro 12.9″

Get a $140 Apple Gift Card when you buy an eligible Mac notebook or Mac mini

Get a $280 Apple Gift Card when you purchase a 27″ iMac

Get a $70 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of an Apple TV 4k and Apple TV HD

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, and more

Get up to a $70 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of a 2nd Generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 Pack, and Magic Keyboard

Best Buy: Black Friday deals have been launched both in-store and online. The brand has also launched a Black Friday guarantee, meaning that if the price of an item is lowered on Black Friday, Best Buy will refund the difference.

Samsung 70″ 4K UHD TV – $899.99 (save $400)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Touchscreen Laptop – $499.99 (save $200)

ASUS VivoBook Laptop – $799.99 (save $100)

Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $349 (save $150)

LG 65″ UHD HDR OLED Smart TV – $2,299.99 (save $150)

Bose: So far, Bose has only given a sneak peek at some of its Black Friday offers, which include savings of over 45% on its most popular products, plus additional savings on refurbished items.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $279 (regular $349)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $379 (regular $449)

Bose Sport Earbuds for $189 (regular $235)

Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II refurbished for $159 (regular $269)

Bose Frames Soprano for $259 (regular $309)

Bose Frames Tempo for $259 (regular $309)

Bose Frames Alto for $125 (regular $125)

Bose Frames Rondo for $125 (regular $249)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – Refurbished for $313 (regular $479)

Bose Solo Soundbar Series II – Refurbished for $124 (regular $224)

SoundLink Mini II Special Edition – Refurbished for $139 (regular $229)

SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II – Refurbished for $104 (regular $169)

Dell: Dell’s Black Friday deals include up to $400 off laptops, computers, monitors, and other accessories.

New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop for $449.99 (save $229)

New Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for $799.99 (save $249)

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop for $1,599.99 (save $836)

Inspiron Compact Desktop for $479.99 (save $299)

Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – S2721DGF for $399.99 (save $340)

Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW310K and RGB Gaming Mouse AW510M for $159.99 (save $70)

Dyson: While Dyson has yet to reveal its 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the brand offered up to $200 off its vacuums, humidifiers, purifiers, and other tools in 2020.

Fido:

iPhone 12 Mini for $0 down and 0% interest for only $15/month

10 GB for $50/month or 6 GB for $45/month

Save 50% a month on unlimited Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan

Fitbit: Select products will be up to $150 off, plus free two-day shipping on orders over $50. Plus, buy Sense and get a free sport band2 with code MORE. Sale ends November 29.

Fitbit Sense for $249.95 (regular $399.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 for $199.95 (regular $299.95)

Fitbit Versa 2 for $149.95 (regular $149.95)

Fitbit Charge 5 for $169.96 (regular $229.95)

Fitbit Luxe for $129.95 (regular $199.95)

Fitbit Ace 3 for $59.95 (regular $99.95)

Charge 5 bands starting at $29.95

Luxe accessories start at $29.95

Sense and Versa 3 accessories starting at $29.95

Microsoft: Select Microsoft deals are already underway, with all offers going live November 26 at 12 am EST/9 pm PST. Free shipping and extended free returns included.

Save $200 on select Surface Laptop Go, starting at $759

Save $300 on select Surface Laptop 4

$500 off select Surface Pro 7

Up to 67% off select Xbox games

Save up to $860 on select PCs

Up to $220 off select Surface Pro X, starting at $1,099.99

Save up to 40% on gaming accessories

PlayStation: In addition to big savings on games, PlayStation will also offer a 33% discount on a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription (offer ends November 29).

Save 40% on EA Sports FIFA 22 (PS4)

Save 33% on Far Cry 6 (PS4 and PS5)

Save 30% on Back 4 Blood (Ps4 and PS5)

Save 50% on NBA 2K22 (PS4 and PS5)

Save 50% on Madden 22 (PS4)

Save 60% on Marvel’s Avengers (PS4 and PS5)

Rogers:

Customers who trade in an iPhone 11 can get the iPhone 13 for $0 down, 0% interest, and only $5/month on Upfront Edge

iPhone 12 Mini (128 GB) or Google Pixel 6 available for $0 down, 0% interest, only $10/month on Upfront Edge

Customers activating any new device during Black Friday can get $125 accessory credit over 24 months

Samsung: Early Black Friday deals are available at Samsung now until November 26.

Save up to $2,800 on select Samsung TVs

Save up to $600 on select soundbars

Get bonus Black Galaxy Buds Pro when you purchase select Galaxy Pro Book Series or any Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Get a $100 promotional credit plus a credit for the trade-in value of your eligible smartwatch when you buy the Galaxy Watch4 Series

Get 50% off a Samsung Care+ Plan when you purchase an eligible Galaxy device

Sonos: Sonos has yet to reveal its deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, the brand offered up to $150 on select products in 2020.

Therabody: Therabody is offering up to $260 off Theragun devices and up t0 $70 off the Wave Series rollers. Offer available starting November 19 for a limited time.

Theragun Pro for $539 (regular $799)

Theragun Elite for $399 (regular $549)

Theragun Prime for $329 (regular $399)

Retail

Adidas: While Adidas has yet to reveal its Black Friday deals, expect a massive sitewide discount on almost all online products.

Altitude Sports:

Up to 30% off select brands: Baffin, 20% off (November 22 to 29) Black Diamond, 25% off (November 25 to 29) BLACKYAK, 20% off (November 23 to 29) Fjallraven, 20% off (November 26 to 29) Kamik, 15% off (November 22 to 29) Marmot, 30% off (November 22 to December 5) Merrell, 30% off (November 24 to December 1) Mountain Hardwear, 25% off (November 23 to December 1) Osprey, 20% off (November 23 to 29) The North Face, 25% off (November 23 to 29)



Aritzia: Aritzia is having a “Black Fiveday” sale warmup, with up to 50% off select styles leading up to Black Friday.

Bailey Nelson: While Bailey Nelson hasn’t unveiled its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the brand is offering complete glasses and sunglasses from $99, including standard 1.5 single vision lenses or non-prescription polarized lenses.

Clearly: Clearly will be offering two different sales ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (November 26 and 29 only): Up to 80% off Clearly Frames, 40% off lenses, plus one free Clearly frame

Cyber Week (November 22 to December 7): Up to 80% off Clearly Frames plus 40% off lenses

Duer: Shoppers can find products at up to 40% off sitewide, with 20% to 40% off seasonal products and 10% to 15% off bestsellers. For Cyber Monday, customers will receive 10% to 15% off DUER’s recently lunched Winter Demin collection.

Endy: Until November 28 at 11:59 pm EST, save 10% on Endy mattresses and the entire sleep collection.

EQ3: Enjoy 20% off all EQ3.

Foot Locker: During Cyber Week, save on hundreds of sneakers and apparel products from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan, Puma, and Champion.

Gap: Gap’s early Black Friday deals include 40% off everything with code GOSHOP (exclusions apply), plus an extra 10% off with code TREAT.

Hunter Boots: Cyber Week at Hunter Boots begins with up to 20% off select styles. On Black Friday, select items will be 30% off for 24 hours only.

Indigo: Up to 30% off for plum members and up to 40% off for plum plus members leading up to November 28.

Indochino: Almost all items will be on sale during Indochino’s biggest sale of the year, including custom suits, shirts, coats, casual wear, and more. The sale is on from now through November 29.

Custom suits from $389.99 (save $190)

New FW21 custom suits for $439.99 (save $100)

New bomber jackets $199.99 (save $70)

Custom overcoats from $269.99 (save $130)

Three custom shirts for $189.99 (save $50)

On Cyber Monday, get 10% off sitewide when you spend $399 with code CYBMON

Kit & Ace: Early access Black Friday deals include a discount after spending a certain amount, plus free shipping on all North American orders.

Spend up to $99 get 20% off

Spend $100 get 25% off

Spend $300 get 30% off

Spend $600 get 40% off

Knix: Starting November 24, Knix will combine its third virtual warehouse sale with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There will be savings of up to 50% off site-wide, including the following:

Up to 45% off all Knix Underwear 3-packs

Bras and Tops starting from $36

LuxeLift Tank at 35% off

Good to Go Seamless Legging starting from $32

Dream Short for 50% off

FreshFix Air Face Mask for 50% off

Modal Lounge Set in Cinnamon for 30% off

Levi’s: For Indigo Friday, enjoy 30% off in-store and online plus free shipping.

Lululemon: Lululemon has yet to unveil its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals but expect to find sales on plenty of items both in-store, online, and via the app.

Muji: Muji will be offering 50% off some of its most popular products, available both in-store and online.

November 17 to 24: 30% off men’s and women’s outerwear

November 17 to 28: 30% off two or more winter accessories

November 25 to 28: 30% off men’s and women’s apparel (full price items only; innerwear, homewear, and accessories excluded)

November 25 to 28: Small aroma diffuser for $59.90; Large aroma diffuser for $89.90

Native Shoes: Native Shoes’ Black Friday sale starts on November 26 and will include up to 50% off on select styles for both children and adults. This includes the Jefferson, which is the brand’s bestseller in select colourways.

No Days Wasted: Save up to 40% on bundles sitewide.

Patagonia: Although Patagonia’s web specials have yet to be fully updated for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, expect popular items like the quarter zip and the Snap-T pullover to be available at discounted prices.

Raised By Wolves: Use promo code BFCM for 30% off sitewide, including sale products. Free shipping within Canada over $150. Sale ends November 29, all sales are final.

Reigning Champ: Select classic and seasonal styles for men and women will be 25% to 35% off both in-store and online. Running from November 26 to 29.

Reebok: Reebok will have a 50% off sale both online and in-stores with some exclusions from November 24 to December 2. Retail stores will also include a free gift with no minimum purchase.

Reebok Classic sneakers for $59.99 (40% off, November 25 to 29)

Duffels and backpacks for $9.99 and $19.99, respectively (November 17 to December 2)

Roots: The brand has yet to reveal its full Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals but expect discounts on almost everything in-store and online, as well as an additional discount on sale items.

Saje:

November 22 to 25: 20% off everything online and in-store

November 26 to 28: 20% off everything online and in-store with the addition of select products for up to 30% off

November 26: Holiday editions of Saje’s best-selling Physical Pocket Farmacy and Mindful Pocket Farmacy will be available for $40 (regular $65) with a $50 purchase

November 29: 20% off sitewide, with select products up to 30% off plus free shipping (online only)

November 29: Choice of Aroma Nook Daytime Kit or Aroma Nook Nighttime Kit for $55 (reg $78) with a $60 purchase

Sephora: Sephora is hosting its biggest Cyber Week sale ever, with different deals every day.

Solestop: Enjoy 40% off regular priced items sitewide and further reductions on sale items, now until November 30.

Sleep Country: Dozens of mattresses, pillows, and other items will be on sale both in-store and online.

Sportchek: Select brands and styles will be up to 60% off including apparel, footwear, sporting goods, tech, and accessories.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker + GPS for $168.98 (regular $229)

JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless Sport In-Ear for $89.98 (regular $149)

GoPro Hero10 Black 5.3K Action Camera – Black for $579.98 (regular $649)

Capix Kindred Spirit Women’s Snowboard 2020/21 for $149.98 (regular $249)

Rossignol React R4 Sport CA Xpress Men’s Skis 2020/21 for $358.98 (regular $599)

Vessi: Vessi’s beloved waterproof sneakers (and now slippers) will be up to 30% off sitewide, plus a $25 gift certificate for every $110 spent.