15 Secret Santa gifts that your coworkers will actually appreciate

Does anyone actually need one more coffee mug or mouse pad?

If you’re racking your brain after drawing Susan in accounting or Ron in HR for your workplace’s annual gift exchange, never fear — we have found 15 fun and quirky secret Santa gifts that your coworkers will truly enjoy.

Grass-Growing Kit

Encourage a coworker’s green thumb and put a smile on their face at the same time with Smileys Ryegrass, a cheerful and compact grass-growing kit. At Hudson’s Bay, $7.99.

Notepad

Perfect for anyone who loves to stay organized — or anyone who aspires to become such a person — this encouraging Okay Go notepad from Vancouver brand Fox & Fancy makes writing to-do lists even more satisfying. At Fox & Fancy, $10.

Wooden Cutlery

The GSI Rakau Cutlery Set is equally useful for a brown-bag lunch at work, a picnic at the beach or a camping trip in the woods. Made from sustainably sourced, FSC-certified beech wood, the set also includes a storage bag made from recycled water bottles. At MEC, $10.95.

Stress Reliever

Stress balls are sooooo passé. These days, all the cool kids combat tension by squeezing an Andy Warhol Soup Can Stress Reliever. Amazon, $11.14.

Drink Toppers

’Tis the season for steaming hot mugs of cocoa topped with marshmallows. Indigo has made those marshmallows even merrier with seasonal shapes such as snowmen, penguins and reindeer. At Indigo, $12.

Tree Ornament

Give the gift of nostalgic warm fuzzies with Main and Local’s line of Canadian ornaments featuring Mr. Dressup, Hockey Night in Canada, the CBC, milk in a bag, Caesar cocktails, Montreal bagels, Cheezies, ketchup chips and other quirky symbols of the True North Strong and Free. Main and Local, $12.99.

Aromatherapy Inhalers

For the person who loves the benefits of aromatherapy but works in a scent-free office, Saje’s Inhaler Duos are just the ticket. The Grounding set of nasal inhalers includes Connection and Reflection, which encourage reconnecting to surroundings and cultivating compassion, while the Restorative set contains Stress Release and Fortify, which help to soothe anyone feeling run down. At Saje, $18.

Wellness Prompts

Burnout, begone! The Work Wellness Deck includes 60 cards with prompts to help manage stress, improve posture, practise gratitude and build meaningful work relationships. At Amazon, $23.99.

Beanie

The Elmer Beanie from Vancouver brand Herschel Supply Co. has developed quite the cult following. This quintessential toque has also been spotted on influencers and celebs such as British singer Zayn. At Herschel, $24.99-$59.99.

Plant Food

Every office has that one industrious person whose green thumb keeps all the greenery alive. Give that plant enthusiast a hand with Kelpy. The Vancouver brand sustainably harvests kelp from the icy waters off Vancouver Island’s northern tip, where it grows astonishingly fast, and turns it into a natural, organic bio-stimulant that helps plants grow bigger, faster and stronger. Consider it the Six Million Dollar Man of plant food. At Kelpy, $29.

Game

Skip the green teapot, hand-knit oven mitt and iPod secret Santa gifts, and instead give The Office TV Show, Assistant to the Regional Manager Game to a fan of the mockumentary sitcom. Of course a “World’s Best Boss” mug is included, too. At Toys R Us, $29.99.

Bandana

The Frida Bandana from Toronto brand Kate Austin Designs comes in an array of eye-catching patterns — meaning secret Santa gifts for every taste. Made from organic cotton and hand-printed by fair-trade artisans in India, this multitasking bandana works equally well as a handkerchief, headscarf or Furoshiki reusable gift wrap. At Kate Austin Designs, $30.

Candle

Voluspa’s limited-edition Crushed Candy Cane candle smells like a delicious mixture of peppermint, sugar cookies and vanilla beans. Luckily, there are zero calories in mouth-watering aromas. At Nordstrom, $33.

Personalized Portfolio

An Office Expressions Bicast Leather Portfolio is the ideal gift for an old-school coworker who prefers taking notes by hand. Make the gift even more meaningful by adding the recipient’s name and up to three lines of text. At Bed Bath & Beyond, $38.99.

Facial Roller

Province Apothecary’s Dual-Action Jade Facial Roller gives bored office workers an ingenious way to multitask during a dull conference call. The roller’s studded end tones and firms the skin, helping with wrinkles, while the smooth end reduces puffiness and eases muscle tension. At Province Apothecary, $44.