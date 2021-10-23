BC's Black Cauldron Bar serves bewitching cocktails year-round

Why are all things witchy and wonderful relegated to October only?

The Mystical mountains in BC are hiding a place called The Black Cauldron Bar in Nelson. It’s an apothecary bar with witchy vibes all year long and their specialties are enchanting charcuterie plates and herbaceous cocktails.

Their menus are full of boozy potions, brews, elixirs, and zero-proof drinks poured alongside share plates and charcuterie.

You can even book a tarot reading on Tuesdays to get guidance and enhance your magical experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Black Cauldron (@theblackcauldronbar)

They even have special haunting hour and witching hour deals, too. Around Halloween, things get especially magical here.

On Saturday, October 30 they’re doing a School Of Witchcraft event where you can gather with the coven to celebrate Samhain.

Nelson is about an eight-hour drive from Vancouver and the next time you find yourself in the Kootenays be sure to make a stop at this magical apothecary.

Address: 620 Herridge Lane, Nelson

Facebook | Instagram

