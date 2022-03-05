98 rental homes proposed to replace Black Bear Pub in North Vancouver

Artistic rendering of the redevelopment of the Black Bear Pub site at 1177 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver. (Chris Dikeakos Architects)

After a quarter-century of business, Black Bear Pub in Lynn Valley Town Centre is being eyed for redevelopment.

The District of North Vancouver has received an application from Chris Dikeakos Architects to redevelop the neighbourhood pub building at 1177 Lynn Valley Road and its surrounding surface parking lot into a new six-storey, mixed-use building.

There would be 98 rental homes over 12,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space on the ground level, along with underground parking for 108 vehicles and 195 bikes.

An outdoor amenity space for residents is situated on the rooftop of the podium.

The property is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Lynn Valley Road and Valley Centre Avenue. It is immediately west of Lynn Valley Centre shopping mall.

Just to the south, there is also a separate proposal by Crombie REIT to redevelop the Safeway grocery store into a mixed-use development with four towers up to 12 storeys, containing 479 homes, a 43,600-sq-ft replacement grocery store, 13,400-sq-ft civic amenity space, and 1,800 sq ft of retail.