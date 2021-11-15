275 homes and hotel proposed near Lions Gate Bridge in North Vancouver

Two motels near the northeast corner of the prominent intersection of Marine Drive and Capilano Road in the District of North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Village could be redeveloped into a mixed-use development.

Local firm Chard Development has submitted an application to the municipal government to redevelop 1634-1748 Capilano Road, a 2.5-acre site currently occupied by the 1964-built SureStay Hotel by Best Western and the 1974-built Econo Lodge Inn & Suites.

This is a transit-oriented development, given that TransLink bus stops for a dozen frequent bus routes, including the R2 Marine Drive RapidBus, are located in the immediate area.

Spanning the southern parcel of the site, the redevelopment’s 24-storey tower with a nine-storey podium would contain 177 condominium homes, 20 rent-to-own homes, 72 secured purpose-built market rental homes, and six below-market rental homes operated by a not-for-profit organization. Altogether, there would be 275 homes in this project.

This is a revision of a previous 2018 proposal by the developer. Compared to the previous housing tenure mix, there are now 81 fewer condominiums, with this strata floor area reassigned for 68 additional market rental homes, and the introduction of the rent-to-own and below-market homes. Overall, there are now 13 more homes compared to the first iteration.

On the northern parcel, a 12-storey hotel tower would have 140 guest rooms and four rental townhomes. While this renews the site’s aging accommodations uses, the new hotel represents a net loss of 19 guest rooms compared to the combined total of 169 guest rooms in the existing two motels.

A 2,700 sq ft private childcare facility is incorporated into the east side of the rental podium.

The redevelopment includes 12,137 sq ft of commercial space, including 8,637 sq ft of retail in the condo tower and a 3,500 sq ft restaurant in the hotel building.

The proposed total floor area of the entire project is roughly 322,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is three times the size of the lot.

The hotel tower would have two underground levels for 139 vehicle parking stalls, while the condominium and rental building would have three underground levels for 240 vehicle parking stalls and 576 secured bike parking spaces with change rooms, showers, and lockers.

Curling Road would be extended eastward to McGuire Avenue, effectively bisecting the property. Generous building setbacks provide space for wider sidewalks, an improved bus stop, and a new separated bike lane along the east side of Capilano Road.

The southeast corner of the hotel tower, facing Curling Road and McGuire Avenue, features a courtyard and landscaped public space.

The project aligns with the District of North Vancouver’s Lower Capilano-Marine Village Centre Plan. A number of mixed-use high-rise tower projects are currently under construction just to the west of Capilano Road within this area plan.