A close encounter of the black bear kind was “extra special” for one Metro Vancouver resident, who shared a video of the shenanigans online.

Sarah shared a video of three members of a black bear family in the backyard of her Maple Ridge home, frolicking about with two cute bear cubs and having a mini-wrestling match.

This encounter was one of the closest she’s had with bears in a part of BC where they’re somewhat frequent.

“We get bears in our backyard and neighbourhood all the time! But this is the first time we’ve seen a cinnamon-coloured bear, which made it extra special,” Sarah told Daily Hive.

This was one of the closest encounters ever for the Maple Ridge family.

“Once, a bear tried to climb our back fence while my dad was in the yard. He scared it off, and the bear climbed back down,”

However, that encounter didn’t quite compare to this recent one.

“This encounter was definitely the most entertaining, with the cubs wrestling and rolling around.”

The visit was quick, as Sarah believed the bears only stuck around for about five minutes before the family saw them.

“We have security cameras in the back, which is how we knew they were there.”

The family of bears was exploring the potted plants in the backyard before they made their way across it.

“We saw them in our neighbour’s driveway when we left for work a few minutes later.”

The family never felt unsafe, as they were inside with the doors locked.

“However, we were cautious when leaving the house for work, just in case they were still on the property.”

Cute cubs were also recently spotted in Whistler wrestling on a trampoline, and it is cuteness overload:

Despite the cuteness overload, it’s important to know how to handle yourself around bears if you ever encounter one and are not safely behind closed doors. Click here for more information on bear safety.