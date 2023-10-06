Bear aware: Tips on what to do if you encounter a bear in the wild

Escaping to nature for a hike and some time outdoors is always relaxing, and it’s equally important to know all the tips to be bear-aware while you are doing it, too.

Parks Canada has plenty of advice and tips on what to do if you encounter a bear while exploring the great outdoors, from bear spray to what to do if the bear decides to approach.

The first tip is to try and avoid a bear encounter altogether, as bears are extremely sensitive to the stress of human activity. You can help protect these animals by avoiding encounters with them.

A big thing you can do is to make noise and let bears know you are there. Call out, clap, sing or talk loudly, especially near streams, dense vegetation, and berry patches, on windy days, and in areas of low visibility. Bear bells are not enough.

Parks Canada also suggests the following tips:

Watch for fresh bear signs. Tracks, droppings, diggings, torn-up logs and turned-over rocks are all signs that a bear has been in the area. Leave the area if the signs are fresh.

Keep your dog on a leash at all times or leave it at home. Dogs can provoke defensive behaviour in bears.

Larger-size groups are less likely to have a serious bear encounter. We recommend hiking in a tight group of four or more. Never let children wander.

Use officially marked paths and trails and travel during daylight hours.

If you come across a large dead animal, leave the area immediately and report it to park staff.

Dispose of fish offal in fast-moving streams or the deep part of a lake, never along stream sides or lake shores.

Have bear spray

Carrying bear spray is a good idea no matter what you are doing, and it may reduce your risk of injury if you are in an aggressive encounter with a bear and/or other aggressive wildlife.

Using bear spray is always a last resort; do all you can to avoid a bear encounter in the first place.



If you SEE a bear

Stop and remain calm. Get ready to use your bear spray. Do not run away.

Is the bear UNAWARE of your presence?

Move away quietly without getting its attention.

Is the bear AWARE of your presence?

Bears may bluff their way out of an encounter by charging and then turning away at the last second. Bears may also react defensively by woofing, growling, snapping their jaws, and laying their ears back.

If this occurs, remember:

Stay calm. Your calm behaviour can reassure the bear. Screams or sudden movements may trigger an attack.

Speak to the bear. Talk calmly and firmly. This lets the bear know you are human and not a prey animal. If a bear rears on its hind legs and waves its nose about, it is trying to identify you.

Back away slowly. Never run! Running may trigger a pursuit.

Make yourself appear BIG. Pick up small children and stay in a group.

Do not drop your pack. It can provide protection.

If you must proceed, make a wide detour around a bear or wait at a safe distance for it to move on.

If the bear APPROACHES

Stop and remain calm. Get ready to use your bear spray. Do not run away. Assess the bear’s behaviour and determine why it is approaching.

Cyclists and Trail Runners

Your speed and quietness put you at risk for sudden bear encounters. Keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down through shrubby areas and when approaching blind corners.

Make noise, travel in groups, be alert, and always watch ahead.

Carry bear spray with you at all times on the trail, and know how to use it.

If you see a bear by the road

Slow down—consider not stopping. Bears need to forage undisturbed in order to gain enough fat to survive the winter. Your decision to drive on by gives bears the space they need to make a living in this challenging landscape.

At all times . . .

Observe and photograph bears from the safety of your car.

Remain a respectful distance from the bear.

Never feed a bear.

If you are looking for more tips on roadside bear viewing, check them out here.

Parks Canada added that the bottom line is to simply give bears the space they need to make a living. Happy trails!