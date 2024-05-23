"Heartbreaking": Pet food urgently needed at BC SPCA as donations down province-wide

The agency responsible for animal welfare in British Columbia is making an urgent appeal for pet food donations as the need from the community continues to rise.

The BC SPCA announced today that it has seen a marked decrease in pet food and supplies donations coming into animal centres since the beginning of 2024.

Diane Waters, the BC SPCA’s outreach specialist, explained that they believe the slowdown in donations is “another presumed symptom of the higher cost of living in British Columbia.”

“Across the province, we have seen less pet food donations coming into our centres,” said Waters in a release. “Everyone understands that the increased cost of living makes it more difficult for people to donate, but unfortunately, this is exactly when the need is greatest for the clients of our pet food banks.”

Emergency events like the Fort Nelson wildfire evacuation can quickly deplete pet food bank supplies. Those who rely on the BC SPCA program say it makes a world of difference.

“Thank God for this generosity,” said a client of HOPE Outreach in Vernon, a BC SPCA community partner. “I was going to have to make the choice between pet food and food for myself, now all of us have food to eat.”

The BC SPCA welcomes donations of unopened pet food and supplies, as well as volunteers, to support the program. Right now, the agency is particularly looking for:

Sealed dry or wet food for cats

Cat litter

Cash donations toward the BC SPCA pet food bank

BC SPCA also announced that the Ian and Rosemary Mottershead Fund at the West Vancouver Foundation is offering to triple-match every donation made towards its outreach services, up to $30,000.

You can call the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722 to find out more about your community’s most urgent needs and the drop-off or delivery location nearest you.

Pet owners who need food support for their pets can also call to find out how to access provisions or visit one of the 35 BC SPCA locations in the province.

Waters added that it would be heartbreaking if the BC SPCA was unable to continue supporting pet guardians who need their assistance.

“People from all age groups can have a variety of reasons for needing temporary support from the BC SPCA, including families who come together to get the food and other supplies they need for their pets from our animal centres and community food banks,” Waters explained. “Sometimes a pay cheque just can’t be stretched to the end of the month and people need a little help.”