Social media is reacting to McDonald's new menu item and it's priceless
The wait is finally over! McDonald’s Canada just announced they’re adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to the menu, and there are some mixed reactions on social media about it.
The fast-food chain teased out an announcement via Twitter last week that “the thing u have been asking for” will come out on August 31, 2021.
Those who replied to the tweet were almost positive that the McPizza was going to make a huge return.
The excitement was brewing but McDonald’s confirmed that the surprise was not pizza-related, shattering the dreams and hearts of many and resulting in a “wild” day for whoever runs McDonald’s Canada’s Twitter account.
i’m the McDonald’s social media person and friday was …wild 😅 AMA
— McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 30, 2021
Amazing news for some, but for others, apparently not so much based on these reactions.
We understand the stress, there’s a lot of discontinued McDonald’s items we’d like to see back on menus.
Here are the best reactions to McDonald’s Canada’s new item drop today.
I know it’s not all on you but….. pic.twitter.com/9trHPa43an
— G. Angel (@k3yj) August 31, 2021
Spicy? pic.twitter.com/PSnJ0eZHGm
— PenniacGiant (@PenniacGiant) August 31, 2021
Yay! pic.twitter.com/MN5dqc0OLv
— Dana Hermary (@dherms1211) August 31, 2021
Currently wishing I was in Canada rn
— Mcdonalds #1 fan (@brxve300) August 31, 2021
I like my nuggets plain
— Michael C (@bobatyork) August 31, 2021
I’m excited to try #spicymcnuggets, but I really was hoping for some more McPizza. Tell the powers that be that McPizza is really popular.
— Nathan McInerney (@the_nmac) August 31, 2021
— Maria Hardy (@TorontoMia29) August 31, 2021
That’s not how you spell McPizza
— Juicy Strawberry (@Evaaaaaaaad) August 31, 2021
How can anyone be excited after y’all did us so dirty? Bring Back Mcpizza and we can talk… #McPizza #McDonalds
— Amanda (@Vancitygirl03) August 31, 2021
You really missed an opportunity for pizza or mcribs… Shame on you.
— Joink – ZF (@ZFJoink) August 31, 2021
THAT’s NOT McPIZZA !!!!! pic.twitter.com/C06PjSA1JG
— Mark (@MarkFromTO) August 31, 2021
— Graham Rose (@grahamrose) August 31, 2021
McDonald’s Canada has brought back fan favourites from retirement in the past like the Smarties McFlurry, but as for the McPizza, we can only hope it makes a triumphant return one day.
But for now, chicken fanatics can enjoy the Spicy Chicken McNuggets in six, 10, and 20-piece boxes for a limited time.