Social media is reacting to McDonald's new menu item and it's priceless

Karen Doradea
Aug 31 2021, 9:35 am
The wait is finally over! McDonald’s Canada just announced they’re adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to the menu, and there are some mixed reactions on social media about it.

The fast-food chain teased out an announcement via Twitter last week that “the thing u have been asking for” will come out on August 31, 2021.

Those who replied to the tweet were almost positive that the McPizza was going to make a huge return.

The excitement was brewing but McDonald’s confirmed that the surprise was not pizza-related, shattering the dreams and hearts of many and resulting in a “wild” day for whoever runs McDonald’s Canada’s Twitter account.

Amazing news for some, but for others, apparently not so much based on these reactions.

We understand the stress, there’s a lot of discontinued McDonald’s items we’d like to see back on menus.

Here are the best reactions to McDonald’s Canada’s new item drop today.

McDonald’s Canada has brought back fan favourites from retirement in the past like the Smarties McFlurry, but as for the McPizza, we can only hope it makes a triumphant return one day.

But for now, chicken fanatics can enjoy the Spicy Chicken McNuggets in six, 10, and 20-piece boxes for a limited time.

