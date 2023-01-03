Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest in NFL game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said in a tweet.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted late Sunday night. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin quickly stood up and took a couple of steps before collapsing backwards. Medical personnel gave him CPR and oxygen, according to ESPN, and attended to him on the field before he was placed on a stretcher and transported to the hospital via an ambulance.

In all, he was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics.

The game was being broadcast on Monday Night Football.

Play was suspended for over an hour before NFL officials declared the game would be postponed, which was stopped with the Bengals leading the Bills 7-3 in the first quarter.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” the players’ union wrote in a tweet. “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023

The injury is one reminiscent of an injury NHL defenceman Chris Pronger sustained during his hall-of-fame career. Pronger sustained a cardiac arrest on the ice after taking a slap shot to the chest on May 11, 1998. He collapsed on the ice.

He was able to eventually return to the ice.

Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time. 🙏🏻https://t.co/u90LBw5MfO — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) January 3, 2023

“Prayers that Damar Hamlin can have the same outcome that I was fortunate to have with my incident,” Pronger tweeted Tuesday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar, his family, teammates and the greater NFL community during this incredibly scary time.”