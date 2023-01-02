Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Alek Manoah might only be signed with the Toronto Blue Jays through 2023, but he’s now locked in for a long-term deal.

The Blue Jays’ top pitcher appeared to steal the show at a New Year’s Eve party, proposing to longtime girlfriend Marielena Somoza in front of a crowd of people.

The happy couple made it Instagram official on New Year’s Day.

“Best way to start the year… YES a million times!!!,” Somoza said in the shared post.

The two played varsity athletics during their time together with the NCAA’s West Virginia Mountaineers, with Somoza starring for the women’s volleyball team and Manoah throwing heat with the men’s baseball team.

Somoza, from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, played parts of three seasons with the volleyball team. At the same time, Manoah, who Toronto drafted 11th overall in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2019, spent just a season with West Virginia.

Manoah finished Toronto’s 2022 MLB season as a Cy Young Finalist, with a 16-7 record in 51 starts, with a 2.24 ERA, before losing his only post-season game against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old pitcher will be getting a wedding ring in the near future while he also looks for a World Series ring with the Blue Jays in a contract season in 2023.