"Unacceptable": Nick Nurse calls out Raptors for lack of effort

There’s no denying that the Toronto Raptors are in full free-fall mode.

With high expectations to begin the season, many expected the team to turn a corner following a 48-win 2021-22 season that saw them finish fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

But as of right now, Toronto is in the midst of a major struggle, having lost eight of their last 10 games in the month of December.

And as for the usually optimistic Raptors head coach Nick Nurse? Well, he’s not quite sure what’s up with the team either. Following the team’s latest loss, a 119-106 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, Nurse was as candid as ever about the team’s slide.

“Yeah, I don’t know if that play tonight gives me much optimism at all,” Nurse said in response to a question comparing the Grizzlies’ playstyle to the Raptors. “That’s pretty unacceptable with the effort we gave. I thought the loose ball count was all in their favour. I’m not talking about 50-50 balls either. I’m talking about ones where we had a huge advantage to get.”

Nick Nurse is not mincing words: "There was times where we would make a free throw and they’d throw ahead and dunk it on the other end. Plays that can’t happen, or they could happen once every seven years. Like seriously (…) We have to get serious about playing harder." pic.twitter.com/bIwG0afCqU — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) December 30, 2022

In the moments following the loss, Toronto made the move to waive Justin Champagnie, clearing up an extra roster spot and signalling a possible follow-up transaction in the coming days.

Like Toronto, Memphis has grounded its identity in being a hard-nosed defensive team that’s able to generate turnovers and plenty of quick transition points.

Unlike Toronto, Memphis has made it work successfully this season, sitting 21-13 and third place in the Western Conference, while Toronto sits 11th in the East at 15-20.

“That’s our identity, who we are, right? When we’re chipping balls away, we’re the first ones on the floor to get them. We weren’t close to that tonight,” Nurse added. “Right? So looking at anything else other than us just getting back to some instinctual effort plays is my first concern, it’s a big part of that… it was about as bad as it could get.”

Luckily (or unluckily) for Toronto, they’ve got another chance to get right back at it tonight when they take on the Phoenix Suns.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET. One can only wonder how “acceptable” Toronto’s effort will be for that one.