What a game. What a goal. Team Canada is heading to the semi-finals at the World Juniors in Halifax, after a thrilling overtime win against Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada, scoring a sensational OT winner 5:17 into three-on-three overtime. The 17-year-old dangled through all three Slovak skaters, and then the goalie, to bury the winner.

The goal was Bedard’s second of the game. The North Vancouver native potted the first goal of the game 6:07 into the first period. That goal broke three Canadian World Junior records, including most career goals (15), most career points (32), and most points in a single tournament (19).

Bedard also assisted on Dylan Guenther’s second-period goal, which gave Canada a 2-0 lead.

Canada held a wide shots-on-goal advantage (57-27), but the plucky underdog Slovak team refused to go away. Slovakia’s Libor Nemec scored his first of two goals in the second period to cut Canada’s lead in half.

Slovak goaltender Adam Gajan made 53 saves in the game.

Zack Opstapchuk’s goal made it 3-1 for Canada, but Robert Baco answered right back for Slovakia before the second period was over. Nemec tied the game for Slovakia with less than eight minutes left in what was a nerve-filled third period for Canada.

SLOVAKIA TIES IT UP! Libor Nemec makes it a 3-3 game in the 3rd. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/9kCGE0FPUf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 3, 2023

Canada controlled the majority of play in overtime, but needed a glove save off a rebound from goaltender Thomas Milic to keep their gold medal dreams alive.

USA will be Canada’s opponent in the semi-finals on Wednesday at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT. Czechia plays Sweden in the other semi-final. The gold medal game is on Thursday.

More to come…