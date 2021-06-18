On-demand secure smart bike lockers coming to major TransLink hubs

On-demand secure outdoor bike lockers are coming to TransLink hubs across the region starting this summer as a pilot project.

A total of 71 individual bike lockers across six facilities are being added over the coming months, with the lockers already installed at SkyTrain and West Coast Express’ Moody Centre Station and the Carvolth bus exchange in Langley.

The other lockers will be located at Lonsdale Quay bus exchange and SeaBus terminal, and SkyTrain’s 22nd Street Station, VCC-Clark Station, and Richmond-Brighouse Station.

Transit passengers who cycle for a part of their trip can access the 100% solar-powered lockers through the Bikeep app, available for free on both Android and iOS. These on-demand — first come, first served — lockers are the first of their kind in the province, with keyless entry and mobile payment and without having to book in advance.

The lockers cost 10 cents per hour, capped at $1.00 per day. Alternatively, users can get an unlimited monthly pass for $10.00.

“This initiative is part of our goal to make it easier for people to combine cycling and transit into their everyday travel,” said Jeffrey Busby, TransLink’s acting vice president of engineering, in a statement.

“Introducing this state-of-the-art technology to our transit system will give customers another convenient place to store their bike and make it even easier to use green transportation in Metro Vancouver.”

TransLink will monitor the use and feedback to the new service through Fall 2021. If the pilot proves to be a success, the lockers could be installed in more locations in the future.

The lockers add to other bike storage facilities already found on public transit. Last year, TransLink completed the last location of the six new additional indoor bike parkade facilities, which carried a combined cost of $5.3 million. The use of the bike parkades require a registered Compass Card, with fees set at $1.00 per day and capped at $8.00 per month.