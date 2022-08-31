Two BC ski resorts rank among the most popular in the world

As hard as it is to admit, it might be time to start thinking ahead toward winter break. And what better cold-weather activity should you consider than BC’s ski options?

A new global study has revealed the world’s most popular ski resorts and Canada was rightfully called the home of the most ski resorts people want to ski in.

“Where the world wants to go skiing” report, five Canadian resorts were featured in the world’s most popular ski destinations.

Whistler is the most popular Canadian resort, with five countries wanting to ski here the most.

“Whistler is a popular ski destination for skiers of all abilities and has plenty to keep visitors entertained; from impressive pistes for skiers to enjoy, to ski jumping at the Olympic park for the more daring winter sports fans,” the report reads.

Big White is the second BC resort mentioned with two countries interested in hitting the local slopes.

Alberta’s Banff and Jasper and Quebec’s Bromont were also included on the list.

“There are thousands of ski resorts around the world with beautiful pistes, great nightlife, and plenty more to offer visitors, but which ones are people searching for the most?” reads the report.

To reveal the most popular ski resorts, the publication’s travel experts analyzed Google search data from over 1,100 ski getaways to see which were the most searched for by people around the world, by looking at terms for “ski [resort].”

Bansko in Bulgaria took home the top overall spot for most searched ski destination in the world, followed by Aspen, Colorado, and then Obertauern in Austria.