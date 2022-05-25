Night skiing set to return to popular BC mountain this winter (PHOTOS)

After a two-year hiatus because of staffing issues, night skiing will return to Big White Ski Resort this winter season.

“Unfortunately, Big White Ski Resort (like other ski resorts) has experienced staffing shortages due to the pandemic. The hill requires at least an extra 67-83 people to operate night skiing activities. Unfortunately, adequate staffing for this activity has not been possible since March 2020,” reads a statement from the resort.

Big White says they have been seeing an uptick in winter applications and are hoping that working visa restrictions for applicants will be eased. They are optimistic that they can bring back the special winter attraction for the 2022/23 season.

“We continue to evolve opportunities for our staff. This winter, we have adjusted wages upwards, provided subsidies on food and beverage and are providing free season passes and lessons – plus discounts on retail and rentals.”

Big White offers the largest area of night skiing terrain in Western Canada, and the mountain says it’s excited to bring it back.