Big White sees 170+ cancellations as extreme weather closes highways

Historic weather in BC in November has led to several highway closures throughout the province. Now, a popular ski resort is speaking out about how travel restrictions are hurting business.

Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna is asking the government to open Highway 3 to travellers, once it’s safe, for at least part of the day.

The resort’s Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall confirmed to Daily Hive that Big White is racking up cancellations following difficulties with the highway.

“To date, we have had 172 reservations cancelled due to the lack of certainty of non-essential travel and road closures,” said Ballingall.

According to Drive BC, Highway 3 is closed between Hope and Princeton.

Previously, the highway was open only to essential travel and closed to non-essential travel.

Then, it was closed as a precaution on Saturday, November 27, right before the second in a trio of storms hit the province.

Now, it’s closed and a travel advisory is in effect for 127.7 km of the highway because of the risk of heavy rainfall and debris flow.

There’s no estimated reopening time for the highway, and there’s still one more big storm to come on Tuesday, November 30 — which could have the potential to be the strongest in this series of storms.

Big White said that guests who are cancelling their reservations are either unable to get to Big White or they’re pulling the plug because of the uncertainty around the Christmas and New Year’s period.

“Reservations booked for Christmas/New Years were released as final payment was due 30 days out – and with no certainty of consumers being able to travel Highway 3, reservations have been cancelled,” he said.

In an update on Sunday, November 28, BC’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said he stands by the decision to close the highway preemptively and the highway did see some slides in the area.

He said that the priority is commercial vehicles and essential travel only to help keep goods flowing and to connect people to their homes.

“The priority for the time being will continue to be commercial vehicles. We’ll update the public on when the highway will reopen, it’s currently under inspection.”

“We are asking the government, when the road is safe to travel, to ensure there is a window each day for non-essential travel,” said Big White’s Ballingall.

“We are proposing non-essential travel be allowed to use Highway 3 when it’s safe to do so between noon and 8 pm.”

There will be another update from the province and Emergency Management BC on Monday, November 29.