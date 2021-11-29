Third atmospheric river in less than a week headed for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley ahead of the region’s third atmospheric river in less than a week.

The alerts were issued early Monday morning and are in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The weather authority warns that a “prolonged period of heavy rain” will bring 50 to 100 mm of precipitation to the region over the coming days.

The showers will begin over Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sunshine Coast early Tuesday morning and then spread to Fraser Valley tomorrow night.

The “heavy rain” will persist through Wednesday, Environment Canada said. The storm will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts up to 60 km/h near the Strait of Georgia.

The downpours may cause water to pool on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible as well. Rising freezing levels and snowmelt may contribute to increased runoff.