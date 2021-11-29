Tiger dam built along Trans Canada Highway to stop flooding in Abbotsford

NewsWeather

Vincent Plana
Nov 29 2021, 5:26 pm
Canadian military and work crews scramble to build a tiger dam on Highway 1 in Abbotsford (BC Transporation/Twitter)

Canadian military and work crews scrambled on Sunday night to build a tiger dam across Highway 1 in Abbotsford, in order to prevent floodwaters from moving along the roadway.

Over the weekend, another storm battered the south coast of British Columbia. By Sunday afternoon, Whatcom County, which borders BC in the United States, reported that the Nooksack River flooded as expected.

Shortly after the announcement, Highway 1 shut down between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

By Sunday evening, members of the Canadian military, Shxwowhamel Ventures, the Abbotsford Police Department, and RCMP worked to construct a tiger dam to prevent further flooding.

Tiger dams are giant tubes of water that are set up to create a large barrier, similar to sandbags. They are typically over a metre tall and are flexible in terms of the shape or perimeter that they create.

Multiple photos and videos were shared by police and the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, showing the work that was being done.

“The Canadian Military and work crews are tirelessly working right now to put tiger dams on Highway 1 and in the Sumas Flats with the water approaching from the Nooksack River,” said the Abbotsford Police Department in a Facebook video.

Images shared by the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Twitter also detail just how many individuals worked to build the dam in a timely manner.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Between 50 to 100 mm of precipitation is expected over the region over the coming days, as the south coast faces its third atmospheric river in less than a week.

With files from Zoe Demarco and Sarah Anderson. 

