A holiday-themed Big Elf Run is coming to Vancouver in December

Runners will be Blitzen around Stanley Park in December for the return of the yearly Big Elf Run.

The eighth annual fun run on Saturday, December 10, is also a fundraiser and toy drive for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy with them to the event.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Big Elf Run. Elves of all ages and abilities are encouraged to dress up in their finest red and green wardrobe for the fun run at Stanley Park.

The Big Elf Run begins at Lumberman’s Arch, loops onto the seawall, and offers stunning views of Coal Harbour and the Burrard Inlet. Organizers describe the route as also being pet and stroller-friendly.

Runners and walkers will need to complete the route within two hours and 30 minutes.

Participants will have their choice of a 1 km “wee elf” run or a 5 km, 10 km, or 15 km “big elf” run or walk. Pets and strollers will start in the last wave to ensure the safety of other participants.

To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Elf Run will feature a live DJ, an “elfie station,” prize giveaways, vendors, and more.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Lumberman’s Arch, Stanley Park — 3301 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Registration: Online