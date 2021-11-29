A holiday-themed Big Elf Run is coming to Vancouver in December

Runners will be Blitzen around Stanley Park in December for the return of the yearly Big Elf Run.

The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, December 11, is also a fundraiser and toy drive for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy with them to the event.

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Big Elf Run. Elves of all ages and abilities are encouraged to dress up in their finest red and green wardrobe for the fun run at Stanley Park.

The Big Elf Run begins at Lumberman’s Arch, loops onto the seawall, and offers stunning views of Coal Harbour and the Burrard Inlet. Organizers describe the route as also being pet and stroller-friendly.

Participants will have their choice of a 1 km “wee elf” run or a 5 km, 10 km or 15 lm “big elf” run or walk. Pets and strollers will start in the last wave to ensure the safety of other participants.

There is even an option for a virtual run for elves unable to attend the live run on December 11.

To complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Elf Run will feature a live DJ, an “elfie station,” prize giveaways, vendors and more.

When: December 11, 2021

Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Lumberman’s Arch, Stanley Park — 3301 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Registration: Online