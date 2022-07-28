If you’ve got TikTok experience and are between the ages of 18 to 24, you may be a fit for McDonald’s latest casting call.

Jigsaw Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to cast TikTokers in ongoing digital spots, paying $1,500 per talent.

“The goal is to have a pool of already approved talent that we can call on short notice. The idea is to get a pool of 30 talents that we can get client approved now, so it’s a go-to roster for incoming one-off social requests,” Jigsaw stated in a social media announcement.

People from all walks of life are welcome to apply, with an emphasis on diversity. The ideal candidates will have “animated expressions,” with the ability to act out “a varying amount of personalities.”

Are you the funny one in your group? Perfect. Jigsaw is looking for individuals with a strong sense of humour.

Candidates must be flexible to direction, with the ability to “own the concept” and bring it into your own world while still possessing that McDonald’s feel.

In addition to the $1500, candidates will also be paid in McDonald’s products as they’ll be required to eat from their menu in the ads. Because of this, they’re looking for people with no allergies or dietary restrictions.

The deadline to submit applications is August 5, and you can apply online with a video. Specific details on what Jigsaw Casting is looking for in an application are available here.

Come one, come all – this could be your big break!