10 great waterfront patios in Metro Vancouver
From sparkling waterfronts to rugged mountains, one of the best parts about living in BC is its undeniable beauty.
This summer, enjoy the best of our province’s scenery from some Metro Vancouver patios that let you soak it all in.
Pier 7
View this post on Instagram
This well-loved spot in North Vancouver boasts exceptional waterfront views on a vast patio. Enjoy the vista during the daytime for brunch or at sunset while drinking one of their custom cocktails. Their patio is also heated and covered for colder nights.
Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-929-7437
Blue Canoe
View this post on Instagram
Located on the Bayview Pier in Steveston, Blue Canoe offers unobstructed water views and delicious food. Ingredients are locally sourced wherever possible and often directly sourced from Richmond farms. You don’t have to choose between enjoying a beautiful view and top-tier food at Blue Canoe because this spot offers both.
Address: 140-3866 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-275-7811
The Boathouse Port Moody
View this post on Instagram
Tucked in along the water at Rocky Point Park, The Boathouse’s Port Moody location offers breathtaking views of the Burrard Inlet and Seymour Mountains through its floor-to-ceiling windows. This waterfront patio offers a unique vantage point compared to other patios in the Metro Vancouver area that boast a pretty view.
Address: 2770 Esplanade Avenue, Port Moody
Phone: 604-931-5300
Milltown Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
Situated on Richmond Island, Milltown Bar & Grill is the only restaurant on the lower mainland that has two waterfront patios that offer different scenic views. The north patio overlooks the mountains and the new Milltown marina, and the south patio looks over the Fraser River and YVR runway. If you are looking to enjoy a beautiful day on the water, Milltown is definitely a great choice.
Address: 101-9191 Bentley Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-269-2348
Joey Shipyards
View this post on Instagram
This impressive flagship JOEY location has become a staple in Lower Lonsdale. The patio space is 2,450 square feet and right on the water, providing panoramic views of downtown Vancouver. The unparalleled waterfront location paired with the super contemporary interior is sure to impress.
Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2649
Kove Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Kove Kitchen is a casual spot with great food situated on a waterfront plot in Steveston. Expect classics like burgers, salads, bowls, and even poutine. This rustic eatery is ideal for a more chill vibe while enjoying the beautiful scenery.
Address: 140-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-628-2500
Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
View this post on Instagram
The Flying Beaver provides more than just a waterfront view. The unique waterfront location lets guests sit and watch the arrival and departure of the Harbour Air seaplanes right on the Fraser River. Throughout the summer, the patio is open for plane spotting and taking in the panorama of the Georgia Straight, the Gulf Islands and even part of Vancouver Island.
Address: 4760 Inglis Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-273-0278
The Boat Shed
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful beachside cafe in Ambleside is quaint but serene. The Boat Shed is the perfect place to stop for a pick-me-up after your seaside walk. They even have live music on Sundays and great happy hour deals as well.
Address: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-925-0300
Tap & Barrel Shipyards
View this post on Instagram
Tap & Barrel has some of the most stunning venues in the game, and their Lonsdale location is no exception. Located at the foot of Lower Lonsdale just steps away from the Lonsdale Quay Market and SeaBus, the patio here allows you to enjoy unobstructed views of the city.
Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-638-2339
The Boathouse New Westminster
View this post on Instagram
This Boathouse location is situated alongside the scenic river at the New West Quay. The seasonal open-air rooftop patio overlooks the water. Indulge in freshly shucked oysters while gazing at the riverboats passing by.
Address: 900 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Phone: 604-525-3474