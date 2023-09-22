10 great waterfront patios in Metro Vancouver

From sparkling waterfronts to rugged mountains, one of the best parts about living in BC is its undeniable beauty.

This summer, enjoy the best of our province’s scenery from some Metro Vancouver patios that let you soak it all in.

This well-loved spot in North Vancouver boasts exceptional waterfront views on a vast patio. Enjoy the vista during the daytime for brunch or at sunset while drinking one of their custom cocktails. Their patio is also heated and covered for colder nights.

Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-7437

Located on the Bayview Pier in Steveston, Blue Canoe offers unobstructed water views and delicious food. Ingredients are locally sourced wherever possible and often directly sourced from Richmond farms. You don’t have to choose between enjoying a beautiful view and top-tier food at Blue Canoe because this spot offers both.

Address: 140-3866 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-275-7811

Tucked in along the water at Rocky Point Park, The Boathouse’s Port Moody location offers breathtaking views of the Burrard Inlet and Seymour Mountains through its floor-to-ceiling windows. This waterfront patio offers a unique vantage point compared to other patios in the Metro Vancouver area that boast a pretty view.

Address: 2770 Esplanade Avenue, Port Moody

Phone: 604-931-5300

Situated on Richmond Island, Milltown Bar & Grill is the only restaurant on the lower mainland that has two waterfront patios that offer different scenic views. The north patio overlooks the mountains and the new Milltown marina, and the south patio looks over the Fraser River and YVR runway. If you are looking to enjoy a beautiful day on the water, Milltown is definitely a great choice.

Address: 101-9191 Bentley Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-269-2348

This impressive flagship JOEY location has become a staple in Lower Lonsdale. The patio space is 2,450 square feet and right on the water, providing panoramic views of downtown Vancouver. The unparalleled waterfront location paired with the super contemporary interior is sure to impress.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-2649

Kove Kitchen is a casual spot with great food situated on a waterfront plot in Steveston. Expect classics like burgers, salads, bowls, and even poutine. This rustic eatery is ideal for a more chill vibe while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Address: 140-3900 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-628-2500

The Flying Beaver provides more than just a waterfront view. The unique waterfront location lets guests sit and watch the arrival and departure of the Harbour Air seaplanes right on the Fraser River. Throughout the summer, the patio is open for plane spotting and taking in the panorama of the Georgia Straight, the Gulf Islands and even part of Vancouver Island.

Address: 4760 Inglis Drive, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-0278

This beautiful beachside cafe in Ambleside is quaint but serene. The Boat Shed is the perfect place to stop for a pick-me-up after your seaside walk. They even have live music on Sundays and great happy hour deals as well.

Address: 1200 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-925-0300

Tap & Barrel has some of the most stunning venues in the game, and their Lonsdale location is no exception. Located at the foot of Lower Lonsdale just steps away from the Lonsdale Quay Market and SeaBus, the patio here allows you to enjoy unobstructed views of the city.

Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-638-2339

This Boathouse location is situated alongside the scenic river at the New West Quay. The seasonal open-air rooftop patio overlooks the water. Indulge in freshly shucked oysters while gazing at the riverboats passing by.

Address: 900 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Phone: 604-525-3474