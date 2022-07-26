52 awesome places to eat in Vancouver

If you’re a food person and you’re in Vancouver, you’re in luck: it’s a great city for dining and eating.

Vancouver is quickly becoming a foodie destination and it’s no wonder. Whether you’re going for cheap sushi or an elevated fine dining experience, our diverse food scene is definitely one to write home about (even if that home is here!).

Eat around the world in just one block, or head to some of our world-renowned and nationally celebrated establishments. Whatever you decide, we can promise you one thing – you’ll definitely be hungry for more.

Here are 52 of the best places to eat in Vancouver.

Casual pasta and pizza: Di Beppe

The restaurant serves up stellar Italian eats in a casual setting in buzzing Gastown. The subdivided space also holds a small coffee shop called Caffe Di Beppe. The cafe has a different address (2 West Cordova Street) and serves espresso, baked goods, hot sandwiches, and a killer apertivo happy hour.

Address: 8 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-559-1122

Facebook | Instagram

Italian Japanese fusion: Kissa Tanto

Kissa Tanto is located in the heart of Chinatown on East Pender and serves innovative Italian-Japanese cuisine in a Tokyo jazz cafe-inspired setting. This spot tops the ‘best’ list for many locals time and time again, so visitors can’t go wrong dining here. Awesome fusion foods in a special occasion setting.

Address: 263 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 779-379-8070

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

West Coast-style tacos: Tacofino

Tacofino’s legendary West Coast-style tacos and burritos are available at several locations around the city. If you’re after laid-back vibes, good drinks, and that can’t-move-too-full-of-guac feeling, this is the place for you. Each restaurant offers a handful of location-specific dishes, so check out the menu before you go.

Various locations

Facebook | Instagram

Farm to table vegetarian: The Acorn

The chefs use the best of the season at Vancouver’s elegant The Acorn, so the menu is always evolving with the calendar. All of The Acorn’s dishes are vegetarian, with most adaptable to suit vegan diners. This spot’s vegetarian brunch has got to be one of our favourites in the city.

Address: 3995 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Riley Park-Little Mountain

Phone: 604-566-9001

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Nashville Hot Chicken: DL Chicken Shack

Patrons can finally head to the 905 Commercial Drive spot and try DownLow’s fantastic chicken sandos made from fresh potato buns, DL sauce, sweet n sour slaw, pickled red onion, and house bread and butter pickles. Known as being the first brick-and-mortar spot in the city for Nashville Hot Chicken, DownLow also has some seriously tasty sides and memorable collabs with other city spots.

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-283-1358

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: UBC

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Local ice cream: Rain or Shine

Vancouver locals are crazy about ice cream, especially the local made-with-love variety. Rain or Shine is constantly wowing us with its creative seasonal rotating flavours, but its permanent menu never disappoints, either (we’re looking at you, peanut butter). On Tuesdays, this spot offers ice cream tacos, and sundaes are a thing here, too.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Authentic Lebanese: Aleph Eatery

Nestled into the forefront of East Van’s backdrop of train tracks, mountains, brick streets, and water is a re-creation of Palestine (aka home) through the eyes of the husband-wife team: Palestinian-born Lebanese chef-owner Haitham El Khatib and his native Vancouverite wife, Fiona. Epic eats, and a stellar brunch menu too (available seven days a week).

Address: 1889 Powell Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-428-7975

Facebook | Instagram

Synonymous with Vancouver seafood, Yaletown’s Blue Water Cafe offers a stellar selection of sea-to-table offerings like sushi, a raw bar, and oysters, along with an incredible wine list in a room that makes you feel like an A-lister every time you dine there.

Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-688-9878

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Unreal pasta: Osteria Savio Volpe

News of the fresh hand-made pasta made daily by Chef Mark Perrier has probably reached your ears, and with the rotating selection of Tagliatelle, Francobolli, and Linguine to name a few, we can safely say that’s a huge draw for diners to return. “Today’s Menu’” at Savio is just that: “Today”. The ever-changing lineup gives the adventurous diner something to satiate their cravings, and then something different for the next visit.

Address: 165 Kingsway, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-428-0072

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

An institution in Vancouver, Vij’s is a top spot to head for Indian eats. Owned by celeb chef and culinary personality Vikram Vij, this eatery offers an amazing selection of classic Indian dishes and several signature eats. If you’re waiting for a table there are complimentary snacks and a lounge where you can sit and order drinks.

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Cambie Village

Phone: 604-736-6664

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chinese brasserie: Bao Bei

This Chinese brasserie is constantly on people’s to-eat and must-return lists. Offering a selection of drool-worthy small plates inspired by cuisine from Taiwan and Shanghai, it’s no wonder this Chinatown spot constantly has a waitlist.

Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 604-688-0876

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Shipping container restaurant: Popina

Popina, a project backed by four all-star local chefs including Angus An, Robert Belcham, Hamid Salimian, and Joël Watanabe, is super popular for those visiting Granville Island. Serving up Whole Dungeness Crab, Whole East Coast Lobster, Seafood Trays, burgers, wine, and beer, patrons can also try Puffcream for the first time ever – it’s the world’s first soft serve cream puff.

Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Granville Island

Phone: 604-428-7518

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Coffee and doughnuts: 49th Parallel and Lucky’s Doughnuts

Vancouver is no stranger to amazing doughnut spots, and Lucky’s is one of the best. When paired with 49th Parallel coffee, you’ll feel like you’re on cloud nine. Treat yourself to some pillowy fried dough with gourmet toppings like Swiss meringue, lemon curd, and vanilla bean custard and you won’t be disappointed.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Bagels are life, and if you agree, head to one of Rosemary Rocksalt’s locations in Vancouver. While the brand offers several varieties of our favourite round carb (other than doughnuts), the signature Rosemary Rocksalt variety is a winner if you’re opting for a truly tasty breakfast bagel sandwich or just simply cream cheese filling.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Coffee and eats: Nemesis

This local chain is really dominating the Vancouver coffee scene as of late. With three locations serving fantastic espresso drinks, pour-overs, and inventive pastries, it’s no wonder this is one of our top spots. For food, Nemesis has a rotating selection of hot and cold breakfast and lunch items like salads and bowls.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Instagram

Famous Sushi: Minami

Fresh flavours, bold colours, and stunning plating tend to be the trend here, and we can confirm the seafood is indeed as fresh as it looks. One of Vancouver’s best spots for sushi, Minami boasts incredible oshi sushi as well.

Address: 1118 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-685-8080

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chinese food and dim sum: Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

An exceptional place to get traditional Chinese fare, this West Broadway restaurant is a fantastic spot for Dim Sum as well. Expect beautiful plating and innovative flavours, and be sure to order the King Crab to get the full Dynasty experience.

Address: 777 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Fairview

Phone: 604-876-8388

Facebook

Innovative menu: Botanist

With an inventive West Coast-inspired menu and chic interiors, it’s safe to say the Fairmont Pacific Rim finally got the restaurant the luxurious hotel deserves. Whether you’re coming to get a snap of the pastel dream of a dining room, or you’re looking to nibble on these eats – there’s no denying that Botanist is a must-try.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Coal Harbour

Phone: 604-695-5500

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Legendary brunch: Jam Cafe

Looking for an epic breakfast or brunch? Head to Jam Cafe (if you can handle the lineup). Finishing the mega-helpings of the dishes here is a challenge, but once you see the Charlie Bowl, Pulled Pork Pancakes, or their Fried Chicken Eggs Benny – you’ll be tempted to devour every last bite.

Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 778-379-1992

Address: 2153 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Kitsilano

Phone: 604-423-3350

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Swanky French eatery: L’Abattoir

With amazing cocktails, happy hour, and dinner options, this picture-perfect eatery in Gastown just oozes cool. L’Abattoir also happens to have one of the best weekend brunches in the city: Bubbles and Brunch gives you the option to order a giant basket of housemade pastries – which you should most definitely opt for.

Address: 217 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Gastown

Phone: 604-568-1701

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Stellar diner: The Red Wagon

Brought to you by chef-owner Brad Miller, this unpretentious neighbourhood joint dishes up a range of mouthwatering temptations for brekkie that will please both sweet and savoury eaters. Open from 8 am Monday to Friday, The Red Wagon offers diners the choice between buttermilk pancakes, a variety of eggs benny plates, crisp pork belly, breakfast sandwiches, tofu scramble, and more.

Address: 2128 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-568-4565

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Local ice cream: Earnest Ice Cream

Earnest knows what’s up when it comes to quality locally-made ice cream. It’s no wonder they have four locations and a loyal patronage who comes to visit their stores all year long. Sundaes, sandwiches, pints, and cones, you want it, Earnest has it.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Quebecois cuisine: St Lawrence Restaurant

It may be a bit outside of your everyday budget, but there’s no denying that St. Lawrence is a top spot in Vancouver. This eatery serves Quebecois cuisine featuring dishes such as tourtière, ratatouille, and oreilles de crisse (fried pork rinds).

Address: 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Japantown

Phone: 604-620-3800

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Lebanese food: Nuba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuba (@nubatown) on Aug 12, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Vancouver’s go-to for Lebanese food, Nuba has an impressive roster of locations, and an even more impressive menu of delicious vegetarian eats. From savoury dips to pitas, platters, and falafel, Nuba’s menu is full of incredible vegetarian and vegan options.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Authentic Mexican: La Mezcaleria

If you can only order one thing at this much-loved local spot, get the beloved (and holy) dish, the Queso Fundido. Aside from this, the authentic selection of Mexican eats is always satisfying, and the atmosphere is always top-notch, too.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Cozy pasta spot: Ask For Luigi

Located in an old wood-frame building on the corner of Alexander and Gore Street, Ask For Luigi offers a fabulously Italian-focused lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menu with an array of tantalizing dishes.

Address: 305 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Japantown

Phone: 604-428-2544

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Chicken and comfort food: Homer St. Cafe

Homer St. Cafe and Bar is steeped in history and is known for its signature open kitchen, ornate tiling, and delicious menu of elevated comfort food. After a filling savoury spread at this place, we recommend getting the house peanut butter cookie for dessert.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-428-4299

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Authentic Mexican tacos: Chancho Tortilleria View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_) on Sep 6, 2018 at 8:15am PDT Chancho Tortilleria in Yaletown has seating for around 15 people, but patrons are also encouraged to grab and go at this fast-casual Mexican eatery. The menu is completely focused on artisanal tortillas made fresh daily in the Lenin tortilla machine, which was made in Mexico and imported from Texas. Address: 560 Davie Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-428-8494

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Inventive fare and organic wine: Burdock & Co

Mount Pleasant’s Burdock & Co offers traditional and inventive fare for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. This spot serves up locally-sourced organic food, seasonally-focused dishes, and tasty vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free plates.

Address: 2702 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-879-0077

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

You can’t come to Vancouver without devouring some oysters, and this Cambie Street eatery is one of the best places to do that. Head here for tide-to-table eats for brunch, lunch, dinner (including pre and post-sports games at Rogers Arena, which is very close by). You can also buy grub from the markets and take it home for later.

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Downtown

Phone: 778-379-9510

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Vegetarian comfort food: MeeT

All three MeeT locations are about delicious eats in a fun space – and is entirely meat-free. Enjoy vegan and gluten-free options, but be sure to get at least one order of the epic fries.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Baked good heaven: Purebread

Hailing from Whistler, Purebread Bakery has an overwhelming (but amazing) selection of sweet and savoury baked goods. Here you’ll find cakes, brownies, croissants, cookies, scones, brioches, meringues, squares, and more.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Stellar brunch: Chambar

With excellent food, a gorgeous interior, and a warm and welcoming ambience, Chambar ticks all the right boxes. Served from 8 am to 11:30 am Monday to Friday, Chambar’s brekkie options include an omelette of the day, spicy sausage paella, grilled merguez tagine, and a fricassé, to name a few.

Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Phone: 604-879-7119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Vegetarian Mediterranean: Chickpea

This food truck expanded its veggie empire with a full-service restaurant in Spring 2017 and it has been packed ever since. The plant-based Mediterranean spot is officially 100% vegan, and it offers a massive menu that includes dishes like the Cauliflower of Life (a whole roasted head of the veggie), hatzil baladi (flame-charred eggplant), shnitzelonim (crispy battered smoked tofu), shwarma (thinly-sliced marinated tempeh), and falafel to name a few.

Address: 4298 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Riley Park-Little Mountain

Phone: 604-620-0602

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Virtuous Pie has several locations of its vegan pizzerias around the city, with one even opening in Germany soon. This spot offers a killer selection of pizzas along with an unreal vegetarian brunch and offers craft beer in its dining rooms.

Multiple locations

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Farm to table: Farmer’s Apprentice Restaurant

Farmer’s Apprentice is known for offering patrons a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table dinner service. The menu does rotate every week or so, but you can bet there will always be drool-worthy dishes up for order when you stop in.

Address: 1535 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Fairview

Phone: 604-620-2070

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Authentic tacos: Sal y Limon

This is the best taco place in the city according to many Vancouverites. It’s authentic, delicious, and always fresh. We definitely recommend heading to Sal y Limon to devour some tacos, burritos, an extensive selection of salsas, and the unreal homemade horchata.

Address: Unit #5 710 Kingsway Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-677-4247

Facebook | Instagram

Tojo’s Restaurant is a locally and internationally recognized spot. This restaurant is known for creating top-notch Japanese food served beautifully using fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Address: 1133 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Fairview

Phone: 604-872-8050

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Elevated Vietnamese: Anh And Chi

One of Vancouver’s best Vietnamese restaurants, Anh and Chi, located at 3388 Main Street, serves up fantastic pho, rolls, and grilled skewers for lunch and dinner. This spot also happens to have one of the nicest restaurant bathrooms in the city.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Riley Park-Little Mountain

Phone: 604-878-8883

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Considered a staple for vegetarian and vegan eats in Vancouver for what seems like forever, The Naam is pretty much a rite of passage. The restaurant’s calling card dish is the sesame fries with an add-on of Miso Gravy, but you’ll also find an array of noodles, bowls, veggie burgers, Mexican-inspired fare, salads, appetizers, and much more here.

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Kitsilano

Phone: 604-738-7151

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Hidden gem pizza: Via Tevere Pizzeria

Talk about a neighbourhood gem. Nestled into a residential street of East Vancouver, just off Commercial Drive, this spot is a must-try for wood-fired pizza and pasta.

Address: 1190 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Grandview-Woodland

Phone: 604-336-1803

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

French cafe and bistro: Au Comptoir

Reserve a table for two at this Parisian spot for a night of romance. This is the place to savour a glass of fine wine as you tuck into French classics like cassoulet before sharing a house-made dessert.

Address: 2278 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Kitsilano

Phone: 604-569-2278

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Classic fried chicken: Juke Fried Chicken

If you’re looking for classic fried chicken and ribs, this is the place to be. Juke Fried Chicken also offers an awesome selection of veggie and traditional BBQ sides, along with a killer cocktails program at its dine-in spot The Chickadee.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Chinatown

Facebook | Instagram

Award-winning Pacific Northwest: Published on Main

You can’t talk about the Vancouver food scene without mentioning Published on Main, named the best restaurant in the country by Canada’s 100 Best for 2022. The Riley Park-Little Mountain restaurant serves contemporary cuisine with an eye to all things local and sustainable and has now become a bonafide dining destination.

Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Riley Park-Little Mountain

Phone: 604-423-4840



Instagram

Innovative pastries: Beaucoup Bakery

Located in Fairview, this bakery is known for its French-inspired pastries as well as its highly-crafted, unique, and seasonal treats. Think yuzu mochi ice cream bars, strawberry mochi kouign, and croissants stuffed with bechamel, cheese, and topped with potato chips.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Fairview

Phone: 604-732-4222



Instagram

Hot and cool ice cream treats: Mister Artisan Ice Cream

Offering scoops as well as frozen treats on a stick (some of them torched!), Mister is the spot to go for wild frozen treats in the city. We especially recommend its frozen banana treats, covered in ingredients like chocolate, goji berries, and Rice Krispies.

Multiple locations

Instagram

We have a ton of great donut places in Vancouver, but none as hyped as Lee’s. This spot frequently attracts visiting celebs looking to try its classic fried dough sweets, and there’s nearly always a line at its Granville Island location, too, so you might as well grab a box and try all its signature varieties – just make sure to get the Honey Dip!

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Granville Island/Fairview

Phone: 236-335-4021



Instagram

The owner of this Mount Pleasant pizza spot moved to Vancouver from the South Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bay Ridge, so you know he knows what he’s doing when it comes to pizza. And if this isn’t proof enough, then the long lines and consistently packed restaurant should be. Trust us though, it’s worth waiting, as this pizza is one of the best in the city.

Address: 325 E Broadway, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-428-5805



Instagram

This long-time restaurant has been an integral part of the Vancouver food scene since 1999. Hop down to Yaletown to try this spot’s fine Mediterranean-style dining menu, like calamari fritti, octopus, and incredible pasta.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Yaletown

Phone: 604-688-7466



Instagram

Must-try Spanish tapas: Como Taperia

Como is inspired by the classic tapas bars found around Spain, where standing-room-only nooks dish up small plates alongside chilled vermouth. This Mount Pleasant spot does it just as well, with a chic interior, great patio, and even better happy hour. It’s a definite must-try.

Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Phone: 604-879-3100



Instagram

Lebanese food: Superbaba

This cool, pastel-washed counter-service spot serves some of the most crave-worthy Lebanese in the city. Grab a falafel wrap, a shawarma bowl, or its insanely delicious crispy eggplant, and don’t skimp out on the pickles and hot sauce. It’s also got a location in Victoria if you find yourself on the Island.

Address: 2419 Main Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Mount Pleasant

Instagram

Chinese Fine Dining: Mott 32

This special spot has a lineup of impeccable dim sum and other Chinese fine dining options, as well as a world-class beverage lineup. The name pays homage to Mott Street in NYC’s Chinatown, and the restaurant is a celebration of Hong Kong’s culinary traditions with a modern touch.

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Neighbourhood: Coal Harbour

Phone: 604-861-0032



Instagram

With files from Matthew Murtagh-Wu, Gurleen Boparai, Hanna McLean, and Daryn Wright.

