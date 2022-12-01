T&T Supermarket, the super-popular grocery chain, had its grand opening today in Calgary’s Sage Hill, and to say it was busy would be an understatement.

This opening was highly anticipated, and there were some major lines to show it.

Originally supposed to open sometime in December 2021, the grand opening date was ultimately pushed to today: Thursday, December 1.

The back-and-forth lines were massive, extending far outside the building, down the parking lot, and even up near the street. It was cold and snowy, and that didn’t deter anyone from finally seeing this cool new place to shop and eat.

People in the area have been waiting for this new supermarket for quite some time, and the store was also celebrating this grand opening by offering free gift cards, merchandise, coupons, and more; it’s obvious people were ready for it.

It could also be because this is the first location in the city, and the second anywhere, to introduce the new dessert bar concept, serving trendy treats from Taiwan like bubble tea, ice cream, and shaved snow ice in three different flavours: milk tea, matcha, and mango.

There was even loud music playing, confetti explosions, and dragons dancing outside and through the aisles to keep everyone thrilled and happy.

Specializing primarily in Asian foods and products, shoppers here can find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

Besides the tasty dessert bar, ready-to-eat Asian food, and beauty products, this enormous market also has a section for baked goods, sushi, fresh seafood, drinks, snacks, kitchen appliances, and so much more.

Even if you’re familiar with T&T, and even if there is a line, this new space is worth the wait.

T&T Supermarket Sage Hill

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary