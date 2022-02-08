Best Super Bowl eats to get in Vancouver
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Football is cool, but have you ever had the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver while watching it?
Epic game day eats are a huge reason why we watch the game, because no matter if your team wins or loses, your taste buds come out victorious.
So since the Christmas Day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, we put together this list of the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver.
From takeout to dine-in options, Vancouver has some great choices. Take a look and make some plans with your teammates.
Hero’s Welcome
Top Rope Birria’s “Winged Eagle” Menu
Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020
Mahony’s Tavern (dine-in)
Food and drink specials, prizes
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
Address: 1055 Canada Place #36, Vancouver
Phone: 604-647-7513
Railtown Catering (takeout)
Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8811
The Chickadee Room (dine-in)
Rotating food specials from Juke Fried Chicken’s menu offered every quarter, drink specials, prizes
Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853
The American/Downlow Burgers (dine-in, takeout)
Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-945-6751
Potluck Hawker Eatery (takeout)
Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9344
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery (dine-in)
Drink specials, plentiful snack deals, prizes
Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-4460
Met Bar & Grill (dine-in)
Drink specials, food specials
Address: 411 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-1967