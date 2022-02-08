Football is cool, but have you ever had the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver while watching it?

Epic game day eats are a huge reason why we watch the game, because no matter if your team wins or loses, your taste buds come out victorious.

So since the Christmas Day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, we put together this list of the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver.

From takeout to dine-in options, Vancouver has some great choices. Take a look and make some plans with your teammates.

Top Rope Birria’s “Winged Eagle” Menu

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Food and drink specials, prizes

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

Address: 1055 Canada Place #36, Vancouver

Phone: 604-647-7513

Tailgate To-Go Package

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8811

Rotating food specials from Juke Fried Chicken’s menu offered every quarter, drink specials, prizes

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

SuperBowl 56 Platter for 2

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-945-6751

Superbowl Potluck

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9344

Drink specials, plentiful snack deals, prizes

Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-4460

Drink specials, food specials

Address: 411 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-520-1967

