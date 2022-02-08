FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Best Super Bowl eats to get in Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Feb 8 2022, 12:44 am
Best Super Bowl eats to get in Vancouver
Courtesy Juke Fried Chicken
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Football is cool, but have you ever had the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver while watching it?

Epic game day eats are a huge reason why we watch the game, because no matter if your team wins or loses, your taste buds come out victorious.

So since the Christmas Day of football games, the Super Bowl, is fast approaching, we put together this list of the best Super Bowl eats in Vancouver.

From takeout to dine-in options, Vancouver has some great choices. Take a look and make some plans with your teammates.

Hero’s Welcome

Top Rope Birria’s “Winged Eagle” Menu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hero’s Welcome (@heros.welcome)

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020

Instagram

Mahony’s Tavern (dine-in)

Food and drink specials, prizes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahony’s Tavern (@mahonystavern)

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234

Address: 1055 Canada Place #36, Vancouver
Phone: 604-647-7513

Instagram

Railtown Catering (takeout)

Tailgate To-Go Package

super bowl eats

Photo: Leila Kwok

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8811

Instagram

The Chickadee Room (dine-in)

Rotating food specials from Juke Fried Chicken’s menu offered every quarter, drink specials, prizes

super bowl eats

Courtesy Juke

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853

Instagram

The American/Downlow Burgers (dine-in, takeout)

SuperBowl 56 Platter for 2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The American (@theamericanvancouver)

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-945-6751

Instagram

Potluck Hawker Eatery (takeout)

Superbowl Potluck

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9344

Instagram

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery (dine-in)

Drink specials, plentiful snack deals, prizes

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-4460

Instagram

Met Bar & Grill (dine-in)

Drink specials, food specials

Met Bar & Grill

Met Bar & Grill

Address: 411 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-520-1967

Instagram

HUNGRY? FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT